IND-W C U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy 2022, Match 3

India C Women U19 (IND-W C U19) will take on India D Women U19 (IND-W D U19) in the third game of the Women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy on Thursday at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the IND-W C U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, top player picks and pitch report.

Both teams haven't had a great start to this year's campaign. India D lost their last game against India B by eight wickets, while India C lost their last game against India A by six wickets.

India D will look to win the game, but India C are a better team and expected to prevail.

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W D U19 Match Details

Match 3 of the Women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy will be played on November 3 at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim at 11:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IND-W C U19 vs IND-W D U19, Women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: November 3, 2022, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim

Pitch Report

The Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim has a well-balanced pitch, which is conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W D U19 Form Guide

IND-W C U19 - L

IND-W D U19 - L

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W D U19 Probable Playing XIs

IND-W C U19

No major injury update

Soumya Verma (wk), Sasthi Mondal, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Bidisha Dey, Archana Devi, Jintimani Kalita, Kranthi Reddy, Niki Prasad (c), Trisha, NR-shree Charani

IND-W D U19

No major injury update

Roshni Kumar, Aishwarya Singh, Shikha Kumar, Hurley Gala, Najla C M C (c), Pooja Raj, Parunika Sisodia, Rama Kushwah, Mahek Pokar (wk), Vasuvi Fishta, Krishna Patel

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Verma (1 match, 2 runs)

S Verma, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper. She bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Pokar is another good pick.

Batters

H Gala (1 match, 32 runs)

H Gala and R Kumar are the two best batter picks. S Mondal is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in today's game.

All-rounders

N Prasad (1 match, 1 wicket)

N CMC and N Prasad are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B Dey is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Kalita (1 match, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks are P Sisodia and J Kalita. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death too. N Charani is another good pick.

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W D U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

N Prasad

N Prasad is one of the best players for India C. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

H Gala

H Gala is one of the best players for India C. She bats in the top order and is in top form. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for IND-W C U19 vs IND-W D U19, Match 3

H Gala 32 runs 44 points J Kalita 1 wicket 56 points N Prasad 1 wicket 45 points N CMC 5 runs and 1 wicket 38 points P Sisodia 2 runs and 1 wicket 43 points

India C Women U19 vs India D Women U19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captains can be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India C Women U19 vs India D Women U19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Verma, M Pokar

Batters: H Gala, R Kumar, S Mondal, B Susanta

All-rounders: N CMC, N Prasad

Bowlers: N Charani, P Sisodia, J Kalita

India C Women U19 vs India D Women U19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Verma

Batters: H Gala, R Kumar, C Krishnamurthy, B Susanta

All-rounders: N CMC, N Prasad, G Trisha

Bowlers: N Charani, P Sisodia, J Kalita

