India Women Under 19 (IND-W U19) will take on New Zealand Women Under 19 (NZ-W U19) in the fourth match of the India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Sunday, December 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and the pitch report.

India Women Under 19 have already won the five-match series by a 3-0 scoreline. New Zealand Women Under 19, on the other hand, tried their best but didn't perform well on Indian soil.

New Zealand Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but India Women Under 19 are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Match Details

The fouth match of the India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 will be played on December 4 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19, India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19, Match 4

Date and Time: December 04, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect bowlers to take a lot of wickets. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets.

The last match played on this pitch was between India Women Under 19 and New Zealand Women Under 19, where a total of 260 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Form Guide

IND-W U19 - W W W

NZ-W U19 - L L L

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Probable Playing XI

IND-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Hrishita Niladri Basu (wk), Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Shikha Shalot, Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, G Trisha, Sonam Yadav, Tithas Sadhu, and Falak Nazir Naz.

NZ-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Izzy Gaze, Olivia Gain, Abigale Gerken (wk), Anna Browning, Prue Catton, Emily Brosnahan, Ashtuti Kumar, Makayla Templeton, Amie Hucker, Ocean Bartlett, and Kayley Knight.

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gerken

A Gerken, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. H Niladri Basu is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Trisha

S Sehrawat and G Trisha are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Tiwari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

N Patel

S Mendhiya and N Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Archana Devi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Yadav and K Knight. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Sadhu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Mendhiya

S Mendhiya is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 54 runs and scalped one wicket in the last three matches.

K Knight

K Knight is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 14 runs and picked up six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19, Match 4

K Knight

S Mendhiya

G Trisha

S Tiwari

S Yadav

India Women Under 19 vs New Zealand Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers who can bowl in death overs. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women Under 19 vs New Zealand Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Gerken, H Niladri

Batters: S Tiwari, O Gain, S Sehrawat, G Trisha

All-rounders: S Mendhiya, N Patel

Bowlers: K Knight, S Yadav, B Illing

India Women Under 19 vs New Zealand Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Gerken

Batters: S Tiwari, O Gain, G Trisha

All-rounders: S Mendhiya, N Patel, Archana Devi

Bowlers: K Knight, S Yadav, T Sadhu, P Chopra

