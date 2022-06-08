IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival, Quarter-final

India XI (IND XI) will lock horns with Afghanistan XI (AFG-XI) in the quarter-finals of the Six Nations T20 Festival at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, 8 June.

India XI won three out of their five league stage matches and finished third in the points table. They lost their last game against Sri Lanka XI by eight wickets. Afghanistan XI, on the other hand, finished fourth in the standings after winning just two out of their five fixtures. They lost their last match against Pakistan XI by eight wickets.

IND-XI vs AFG-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Usman Patel (C & WK), Meet Bhavsar, Edson Silva, Diju Sheeli, Nasir Hussain, Muhammed Saaadh, Yasin Patel, Ilyas Ahmed, Nawaf Ahmed, Shiraz Khan, Nawaf mustaque.

AFG XI

Moladad Safi (C), Sayed Monib, Mirwas Masoom (WK), Rafiliah Sayed, Khan Wali, Basir Khan, Irfan Sultanzai, Muhammad Nawaz, Fared Sayed, Mano Haji, Abdur Rehman.

Match Details

IND-XI vs AFG-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival, Quarter-final

Date and Time: 8th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 180 runs.

Today’s IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Usman Patel: Usman is currently India XI's second-highest run-scorer in the Six Nations T20 Festival with 216 runs in five matches.

Batters

Diju Sheeli: Diju has scored 284 runs, including his highest score of 103*, in five matches. He could be a great captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Basir Khan: Khan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Afghanistan XI. In the last match against Pakistan XI, he scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 141.66.

All-rounders

Shiraz Khan: Khan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. In five Six Nations T20 Festival matches, he has scored 58 runs and picked up four wickets.

Mano Haji: Haji has scored 15 runs while also scalping up two wickets in four matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Yasin Patel: Yasin has picked up seven wickets, including his best figures of 3/8, in five matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Sayed Monib: Monib has bowled pretty well, scalping eight wickets in his five outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Diju Sheeli (IND-XI) - 416 points

Usman Patel (IND-XI) - 358 points

Sayed Monib (AFG-XI) - 334 points

Yasin Patel (IND-XI) - 315 points

Irfan Sultanzai (AFG-XI) - 284 points

Important Stats for IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Diju Sheeli: 284 runs in 5 matches

Usman Patel: 216 runs in 5 matches

Sayed Monib: 16 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches

Yasin Patel: 7 wickets in 5 matches

Irfan Sultanzai: 118 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches

IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (Six Nations T20 Festival)

IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Prediction - Six Nations T20 Festival

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Usman Patel, Meet Bhavsar, Diju Sheeli, Edson Silva, Basir Khan, Irfan Sultanzai, Shiraz Khan, Mano Haji, Nawaf Ahmed, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel.

Captain: Diju Sheeli. Vice-captain: Irfan Sultanzai.

IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Prediction - Six Nations T20 Festival

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Usman Patel, Meet Bhavsar, Diju Sheeli, Edson Silva, Basir Khan, Irfan Sultanzai, Shiraz Khan, Mano Haji, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Muhammed Saaadh.

Captain: Shiraz Khan. Vice-captain: Usman Patel.

