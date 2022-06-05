IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 11

India XI will take on Afghanistan XI in the 11th match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Sunday.

Both teams have had similar campaigns in the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 so far. India XI and Afghanistan XI have won two games having played thrice and are currently occupying the second and fourth places in the table respectively.

They are also arriving in this clash after recording victories against Bangladesh XI and Kuwait XI respectively.

IND-XI vs AFG-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND-XI XI

Usman Patel (c) (wk), Meet Bhavsar, Edson Silva, Diju Sheeli, Nithin Saldhana, Muhammed Saadh, Yasin Patel, Jomin Joseph, Mohammad Shafeeq, Shiraz Khan, Nawaf Mustaque

AFG-XI XI

Moladad Safi (c), Sayed Monib, Fazal Haq, Mirwas Masoom (wk), Khan Wali, Basir Khan, Irfan Sultanzai, Abdul Hanan, Fareed Sayed, Mano Haji, Muhammad Nawaz

Match Details

IND-XI vs AFG-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 05 June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Cricket Ground wicket isn’t known widely but in the few matches it has hosted, it has assisted the batters. The outfield is also quick and the ball races away to the boundary. Pace bowlers are likely to find help with the new ball here.

Today’s IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

E Silva will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 112 runs and has also taken one wicket.

Batters

D Xavier is a wonderful cricketer who is known for taking the game to the opposition. His aggressive approach is expected to prove decisive for his side. He has hammered 140 runs in the competition so far and could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Khan is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy side. He has been in majestic form and has scored 57 runs while also collecting four wickets.

All-rounders

B Khan is a genuine match-winner and will look to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He hasn’t been at his best so far and will look for a greater impact.

Bowlers

S Monib has been the leader of the bowling unit for Afghanistan XI. He has taken eight wickets in three matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 prediction team

S Monib (AFG-XI) – 316 points

D Xavier (IND-XI) – 253 points

S Khan (IND-XI) – 226 points

E Silva (IND-XI) – 197 points

I Sultanzai (AFG-XI) – 185 points

Important stats for IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 prediction team

S Monib: eight runs and eight wickets

D Xavier: 140 runs

S Khan: 57 runs and four wickets

E Silva: 112 runs and one wicket

I Sultanzai: 48 runs and three wickets

IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: E Silva, U Gani, D Xavier, S Khan, I Sultanzai, K Wali, B Khan, M Haji, S Monib, Y Patel, M Shafeeq

Captain: D Xavier, Vice-Captain: S Monib

IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: E Silva, U Gani, D Xavier, S Khan, I Sultanzai, B Khan, M Haji, S Monib, Y Patel, M Shafeeq, N Ahmed

Captain: E Silva, Vice-Captain: S Khan

