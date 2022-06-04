IND-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 7

India XI (IND-XI) will take on Bangladesh XI (BAN-XI) in the seventh match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, 4 June.

India XI got off to a flying start in the opening fixture against hosts Kuwait XI. However, they were pegged back in their very next match and stumbled in an intense clash with Pakistan. Bangladesh XI, meanwhile, have suffered defeats in their first two Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 games. They will be eager to get off the mark today.

IND-XI vs BAN-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND-XI XI

Usman Ghani, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Shafeeq, Diju Xavier, Danish Javed, Parvinder Kumar, Jomin Joseph, Nawaf Ahmed, Nawaf Mystique, Nasir Nasir, Yasin Patel

BAN-XI XI

Abdul Motaleb, Murshid Mustafa, AminAlias Miah, Nazmul, Shahinul Islam, Mohammad Sabbir, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Mohammed Harun, Sharif Miah, Bathsha Helal Uddin, Mohammed Sumon

Match Details

IND-XI vs BAN-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 4th June, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The track at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground wicket has assisted batters in the last few games. The quick outfield will also play into the batters' hands. On the bowling front, pacers are likely to find some help with the new ball.

Today’s IND-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Gani has scored 90 runs in two matches and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

D Xavier has scored 130 runs in two matches and is a great captaincy pick for your IND-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

Shiraz Khan has scored 31 runs and scalped three wickets in the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 so far.

All-rounder

M Ahmed is a genuine match-winner who has scored 36 runs in addition to taking a wicket.

Bowler

N Ahmed has led India XI's bowling unit with aplomb. He has taken four wickets in two matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 prediction team

D Xavier (IND-XI) – 185 points

U Gani (IND-XI) – 155 points

S Khan (IND-XI) – 149 points

N Ahmed (IND-XI) – 135 points

M Sumon (BAN-XI) – 108 points

Important stats for IND-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 prediction team

D Xavier: 130 runs

U Gani: 90 runs

S Khan: 31 runs and 3 wickets

N Ahmed: 4 wickets

M Sumon: 3 wickets

IND-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

IND-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Six Nations T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Gani, M Bhavsar, D Xavier, S Khan, M Mustafa, M Ahmed, N Lathif, N Ahmed, M Sumon, M Shafeeq, S Miah.

Captain: D Xavier. Vice-captain: U Gani.

IND-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Six Nations T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Gani, M Bhavsar, D Xavier, S Khan, A Miah, M Mustafa, M Ahmed, N Lathif, Y Patel, N Ahmed, M Sumon.

Captain: S Khan. Vice-captain: N Ahmed.

