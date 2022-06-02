IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 2

India XI will take on Kuwait XI in the second match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday. The competition is being administered by the Kuwait Cricket Ground and all the matches will be held at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground.

Six teams, including the hosts Kuwait, will compete in this tournament, and a total of 19 matches will be played. The final will take place on June 10.

Both sides have some great T20 players who have plenty of potential and will be hoping to showcase their worth.

Edson Silva, Arjun Narayanankutty and Usman Ghani are expected to be important for India XI while Muzammil Khalid, Abdul Jabbar, and Sami Al-Mulla could prove to be key for hosts Kuwait XI.

IND-XI vs KUW-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND-XI XI

Edson Silva, Nasir Nasir, Arjun Narayanankutty, Usman Ghani, Ilyas Ahmed, Muhammed Saaadh, Clinto Velookkara Anto, Mohammad Shafeeq, Danish Javed, Nimish Lathif, Praveen Rajagopalrao

KUW-XI XI

Mohamded Toufiq, Sami Al-Mulla, Salman Albahrani, Bastaki Abdullah, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Nasser Almatar, Bastaki Fahad, Alkandari Abdulrahman, Muzammil Khalid, Ibrahim Al-Dhabyan, Yousef Al-Zaid

Match Details

IND-XI vs SUS, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: June 2, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Cricket Ground wicket isn’t known widely but in the few matches it has hosted, it has assisted batters. The outfield is also quick and the ball races away to the boundary. Pace bowlers are likely to find help with the new ball here.

Today's IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

E Silva will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 58 runs and has also collected four wickets in just four T20 matches.

Batters

U Ghani has a rich wealth of experience and he has scored 1534 runs in 46 matches. He could prove to be a solid captaincy pick for your IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Javed is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 1520 runs in 37 matches.

Bowlers

M Bhavsar will be hoping to do plenty of talking with the ball. He has scored 185 runs in 13 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 prediction team

U Ghani (IND-XI)

D Javed (IND-XI)

B Fahad (KUW-XI)

S Albahrani (KUW-XI)

Y Patel (IND-XI)

Important stats for IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 prediction team

U Ghani: 1534 runs in 46 matches

D Javed: 1520 runs in 37 matches

M Bhavsar: 185 runs in 13 matches

IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: E Silva, S Albahrani, S Al Mulla, U Ghani, Y Patel, B Fahad, D Javed, N Ahmed, M Bhavsar, P Rajagopalrao, Y Al Zaid

Captain: U Ghani, Vice-Captain: D Javed

IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: E Silva, S Al Mulla, U Ghani, Y Patel, B Fahad, D Javed, N Ahmed, M Bhavsar, P Rajagopalrao, Y Al Zaid, A Zaheer

Captain: B Fahad, Vice-Captain: M Bhavsar.

