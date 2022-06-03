IND-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 4

India XI will take on Pakistan XI in the fourth match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday.

The competition is being administered by the Kuwait Cricket Ground and all the matches will be held at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground. Six teams, including the hosts Kuwait, will compete in this tournament, and a total of 19 matches will be played. The final will take place on June 10.

Both sides have played one match each in this competition so far. They have managed to get their campaigns up and running with victories. India are currently at the top of the points table while Pakistan are third in the standings.

IND-XI vs PAK-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND-XI XI

Usman Patel (C)(wk), Meet Bhavsar, Diju Sheeli, Nasir Hussain, Nimish Lathif, Nithin Saldhana, Yasin Patel, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Shiraz Khan

PAK-XI XI

Muhammad Kashif (C), Muhammad Khalid, Adnan Idrees, Ali Zaheer Udin, Muhammad Ameen, Bilal Tahir, Haroon Shahid, Sibtain Raza Shah, Usman Waheed(wk), Shahrukh Quddus, Imran Ali

Match Details

IND-XI vs PAK-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 3rd June, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Cricket Ground wicket isn’t known widely but in the few matches it has hosted, it has assisted batters. The outfield is also quick and the ball races away to the boundary. Pace bowlers are likely to find help with the new ball here.

Today’s IND-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Bhavsar will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 18 runs in the opening match.

Batters

D Xavier is expected to prove handy with the bat. He scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 157.78 against hosts Kuwait XI. Xavier will be a great captaincy pick for your IND-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Khan is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 20 runs and also picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

A Idrees is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 22 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 220 and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.25.

Bowlers

Y Patel picked up three wickets in the opening game and will be expected to lead the bowling unit of India XI once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 prediction team

Y Patel (IND-XI) – 129 points

D Xavier (IND-XI) – 105 points

S Khan (IND-XI) – 101 points

A Idrees (PAK-XI) – 96 points

S Raza Shah (PAK-XI) – 80 points

Important stats for IND-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 prediction team

Y Patel: 3 wickets

D Xavier: 71 runs

S Khan: 20 runs and 2 wickets

A Idrees: 22 runs and 2 wickets

S Raza Shah: 2 wickets

IND-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

IND-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bhavsar, D Xavier, S Khan, U Gani, B Tahir, A Idrees, S Raza Shah, Y Patel, N Ahmed, I Ali, M Shafeeq

Captain: D Xavier, Vice-Captain: A Idrees

IND-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhavsar, D Xavier, S Khan, U Gani, A Idrees, S Raza Shah, N Saldhana, N Ahmed, I Ali, M Shafeeq, Y Patel

Captain: S Khan, Vice-Captain: Y Patel

