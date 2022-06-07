IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 15

India XI will take on Sri Lanka XI in the 15th match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday.

India XI have had a strong campaign so far. They have won three of their four matches and are currently on a two-match winning streak. India XI are currently in second place and registered a massive 194-run win over Afghanistan XI in their most recent league match.

Sri Lanka XI, meanwhile, are also doing pretty well in the competition. They have also registered three victories and a loss in their four games so far. They are currently third in the table and are arriving into this clash on the back of a 30-run win over Bangladesh XI lately.

IND-XI vs SL-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND-XI XI

Edson Silva, Usman Patel (c), Meet Bhavsar, Diju Sheeli, Nithin Saldhana, Mohammad Shafeeq, Shiraz Khan, Nawaf Mustaque, Muhammed Saadh, Yasin Patel, Jomin Joseph

SL-XI XI

Manjula Prasan, Mohamed Simsan, Mohammed Aslam©, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shehan Shashika(wk), Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Ahilan Ratnam, Asanka Silva, Priyakanth Harichchandra

Match Details

IND-XI vs SUS, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 7th June, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Cricket Ground wicket isn’t known widely but in the few matches it has hosted, it has assisted batters. The outfield is also quick and the ball races away to the boundary. Pace bowlers are likely to find help with the new ball here.

Today’s IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Gani will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 180 runs in the tournament and has been in majestic form.

Batters

D Xavier is a wonderful cricketer who is known for taking the game to the opposition. His aggressive approach is expected to prove decisive for his side. He has hammered 273 runs in the competition so far and could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

R Sanjeewa is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has been in majestic form and has scored 87 runs while also collecting seven wickets.

All-rounders

M Aslam is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 55 runs so far and has also picked up seven scalps.

Bowlers

Y Patel has done an astounding job with the ball for India XI. The left-armer has picked up six wickets in four matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 prediction team

D Xavier (IND-XI) – 404 points

R Sanjeewa (SL-XI) – 397 points

U Gani (IND-XI) – 324 points

M Aslam (SL-XI) – 311 points

Y Patel (IND-XI) – 268 points

Important stats for IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 prediction team

D Xavier: 273 runs

R Sanjeewa: 87 runs and 7 wickets

U Gani: 180 runs

M Aslam: 55 runs and 7 wickets

Y Patel: 6 wickets

IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Gani, E Silva, D Xavier, R Sanjeewa, S Khan, R Sandaruwan, M Aslam, Y Patel, M Prasan, P Wasantha Kumar, N Ahmed

Captain: D Xavier, Vice-Captain: R Sanjeewa

IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Gani, E Silva, D Xavier, R Sanjeewa, S Khan, R Sandaruwan, M Aslam, P Harichchandra, Y Patel, P Wasantha Kumar, N Ahmed

Captain: U Gani, Vice-Captain: M Aslam

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far