IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match Semi-Final

India XI (IND-XI) will take on Sri Lanka XI (SL-XI) in the semi-final match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday. Sri Lanka performed well in the group stage, finishing second behind Pakistan.

They will, however, face India, who will be out to take revenge for their league stage loss. Although Sri Lanka's batting has been their strength thus far, India's bowling attack has been sensational in recent games, so a nail-biting game awaits in Kuwait.

IND-XI vs SL-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND-XI XI

Usman Patel (c & wk), Meet Bhavsar, Edson Silva, Diju Sheeli, Nimish Lathif, Nithin Saldhana, Muhammed Saaadh, Yasin Patel, Mohammad Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Shiraz Khan

SL-XI XI

Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Shehan Shashika (wk), Ashen Sangeeth, Atheef Gafoor, Jandu Hamoud, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Manjula Prasan, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Wasantha Kumaranayaka

Match Details

IND-XI vs SL-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match Semi-final

Date and Time: June 9, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sulabiya Cricket Ground has been ideal for batting. Batters will have the opportunity to take advantage of the powerplay field rules as the ball skids onto the bat. Spinners will come into the game in the middle overs.

Today's IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Usman Gani: Usman Gani has performed admirably for India this tournament, scoring 266 runs at an outstanding average of 44.33. His ability to clear boundaries at will makes him a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Batters

Diju Xavier: Diju has been the star of the show with the bat in the tournament, and his batting has impressed everyone. Given his form and ability, he can be counted on to deliver another big blow.

He currently leads the tournament run charts with 286 runs in six games.

All-rounders

Ravindu Sanjeewa: Sanjeewa is one of the tournament's best all-rounders, scoring valuable runs and consistently providing his side with breakthroughs. He has 109 runs and 10 wickets at an average of 6.70 in five games.

His all-round skill set will unquestionably be useful, making him an excellent addition to your IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mohammed Aslam: Mohammed Aslam has been effective throughout the tournament, especially with the new ball in the powerplay. He has taken 10 wickets at an impressive average of 8.10 in five games.

Three best players to pick in IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 prediction team

Muhammed Saaadh (IND-XI) – 163 points

Priyankanth Harichchandra (SL-XI) – 177 points

Meet Bhavsar (IND-XI) – 192 points

Key stats for IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 prediction team

Yasin Patel - 12 wickets in six games; bowling average: 7.58.

Edson Silva – 205 runs in five games; batting average: 51.25.

Wasantha Kumararanyaka - Six wickets in five games; bowling average: 18.50.

IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (Six Nations T20 Festival 2022)

IND-XI vs SL-XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Usman Patel, Diju Sheeli, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sasanka Wishwajith, Shiraz Khan, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Mohammed Aslam, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel

Captain: Ravindu Sanjeewa. Vice-captain: Shiraz Khan

IND-XI vs SL-XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Usman Patel, Diju Sheeli, Meet Bhavsar, Sasanka Wishwajith, Shiraz Khan, Jandu Hamoud, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Mohammed Aslam, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel

Captain: Ravindu Sanjeewa. Vice-captain: Yasin Patel.

