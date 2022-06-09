IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match Semi-Final

India XI (IND-XI) will take on Sri Lanka XI (SL-XI) in the semi-final match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday. Sri Lanka performed well in the group stage, finishing second behind Pakistan.
They will, however, face India, who will be out to take revenge for their league stage loss. Although Sri Lanka's batting has been their strength thus far, India's bowling attack has been sensational in recent games, so a nail-biting game awaits in Kuwait.
IND-XI vs SL-XI Probable Playing 11 Today
IND-XI XI
Usman Patel (c & wk), Meet Bhavsar, Edson Silva, Diju Sheeli, Nimish Lathif, Nithin Saldhana, Muhammed Saaadh, Yasin Patel, Mohammad Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Shiraz Khan
SL-XI XI
Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Shehan Shashika (wk), Ashen Sangeeth, Atheef Gafoor, Jandu Hamoud, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Manjula Prasan, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Wasantha Kumaranayaka
Match Details
IND-XI vs SL-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match Semi-final
Date and Time: June 9, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sulabiya Cricket Ground has been ideal for batting. Batters will have the opportunity to take advantage of the powerplay field rules as the ball skids onto the bat. Spinners will come into the game in the middle overs.
Today's IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Usman Gani: Usman Gani has performed admirably for India this tournament, scoring 266 runs at an outstanding average of 44.33. His ability to clear boundaries at will makes him a must-have player in your fantasy team.
Batters
Diju Xavier: Diju has been the star of the show with the bat in the tournament, and his batting has impressed everyone. Given his form and ability, he can be counted on to deliver another big blow.
He currently leads the tournament run charts with 286 runs in six games.
All-rounders
Ravindu Sanjeewa: Sanjeewa is one of the tournament's best all-rounders, scoring valuable runs and consistently providing his side with breakthroughs. He has 109 runs and 10 wickets at an average of 6.70 in five games.
His all-round skill set will unquestionably be useful, making him an excellent addition to your IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowlers
Mohammed Aslam: Mohammed Aslam has been effective throughout the tournament, especially with the new ball in the powerplay. He has taken 10 wickets at an impressive average of 8.10 in five games.
Three best players to pick in IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 prediction team
Muhammed Saaadh (IND-XI) – 163 points
Priyankanth Harichchandra (SL-XI) – 177 points
Meet Bhavsar (IND-XI) – 192 points
Key stats for IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 prediction team
Yasin Patel - 12 wickets in six games; bowling average: 7.58.
Edson Silva – 205 runs in five games; batting average: 51.25.
Wasantha Kumararanyaka - Six wickets in five games; bowling average: 18.50.
IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (Six Nations T20 Festival 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Usman Patel, Diju Sheeli, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sasanka Wishwajith, Shiraz Khan, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Mohammed Aslam, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel
Captain: Ravindu Sanjeewa. Vice-captain: Shiraz Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Usman Patel, Diju Sheeli, Meet Bhavsar, Sasanka Wishwajith, Shiraz Khan, Jandu Hamoud, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Mohammed Aslam, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel
Captain: Ravindu Sanjeewa. Vice-captain: Yasin Patel.