IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Triangular One-Day Series, Match 6

India A Under-19 (IND A U19) will take on India B Under-19 (IND B U19) in the sixth match of the U19 Triangular One-Day Series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

The final league game of the tri-series is a dead rubber. India A Under-19 have lost all three of their matches and have no chance of making it to the final. Meanwhile, India B Under-19 have one win, one loss and one no-result to their name so far. They have already booked their place in the final, but will want to gain some momentum ahead of the summit clash.

IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Probable Playing 11 today

India A Under-19: Dinesh Rana (wk), Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, Aryan Dalal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Sarvan Yadav

India B Under-19: Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Aneeshwar Gautam (c), R Vimal Khumar, Aayush Singh Thakur, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Kaushal Tambe, MD Faiz, Uday Pratap Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Shashank Mehrotra, Vicky Ostwal

Match Details

IND A U19 vs IND B U19, Match 6, U19 Triangular One-Day Series

Date & Time: December 5th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is a good one to bat on. With the ball expected to come on to the bat nicely, the batters can play their shots on the up. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaradhya Yadav is safe behind the stumps and is also handy with the bat.

Batters

Uday Pratap Saharan, who smashed a ton in the first game for India B Under-19, could play a big knock today.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been batting well in the tournament, having accumulated 132 runs at an average of 44.00.

All-rounder

Kaushal Tambe has contributed well with both the bat and ball, scoring 51 runs and picking up three wickets.

Bowler

Nishant Sindhu has played just one game in the competition. He managed 23 runs and took two wickets in the said match.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (IND A U19)

Nishant Sindhu (IND A U19)

Kaushal Tambe (IND B U19)

Harnoor Singh (IND A U19)

Uday Pratap Saharan (IND B U19)

Important stats for IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Harnoor Singh: 191 runs

Nishant Sindhu: 23 runs & 2 wickets

Kaushal Tambe: 51 runs & 3 wickets

Uday Pratap Saharan: 115 runs

IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for India A Under-19 vs India B Under-19 - U19 Triangular One-Day Series 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aaradhya Yadav, Yash Dhull, Uday Pratap Saharan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddarth Sarvan Yadav, Rishith Reddy, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Harnoor Singh, MD Faiz

Captain: Kaushal Tambe. Vice-captain: Nishant Sindhu

Dream11 Team for India A Under-19 vs India B Under-19 - U19 Triangular One-Day Series 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aaradhya Yadav, Uday Pratap Saharan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddarth Sarvan Yadav, Rishith Reddy, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Garv Sangwan, Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Nishant Sindhu, Harnoor Singh

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Uday Pratap Saharan. Vice-captain: Harnoor Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar