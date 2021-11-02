IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, Match 1

India A Women Under-19 (IND-W A U19) will take on India B Women Under-19 (IND-W B U19) in the opening match of the Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Both teams, who have several talented youngsters in their ranks, will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a win.. While Chandasi Krishnamurthy will be leading India A Women Under-19, Anushka Sharma is at the helm of the India B Women Under-19 side.

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Probable Playing 11 today

India A Women U19: Chandasi Krishnamurthy (c), Ambika Watade (wk), Ishwari Savkar, Tanisha Das, Natarajan Rajasekaran, Muskan Sogi, Nirmiti Rane, Aishmaine Kulwinder Kaur, Mithali Kanojiya, Savali Kolambkar, Roshni R

India B Women U19: Anushka Sharma (c), Nandini Kashyap (wk), Pragati Singh, Shushanthika Chandrasekar, Shree Charani, Sonam Yadav, Nancy Sharma, Gongadi Trisha, Sakshi Joshi, Dikcha Gurung

Match Details

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19, Match 1, Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy

Date & Time: November 2nd 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: RCA Academy Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The track at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the bowlers might have something in it for them as well and a balanced pitch could be on the cards for today's match.

Today’s IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ambika Watade is safe behind the stumps and can be very handy with the bat as well.

Batter

Chandasi Krishnamurthy, the captain of the India A Women Under-19 side, is a vital player who can play a big knock today.

All-rounder

Shushanthika Chandrasekar can have an impact with both the bat and ball. She is a vital player for the India B Women Under-19 side.

Bowler

Sonam Yadav has the ability to bowl economical spells and can pick up wickets at regular intervals as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Shushanthika Chandrasekar (IND-W B U19)

Aishmine Kulwinder Kaur (IND-W A U19)

Natarajan Rajasekaran (IND-W A U19)

Gongadi Trisha (IND-W B U19)

Sonam Yadav (IND-W B U19)

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for India A Women U19 vs India B Women U19 - Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ambika Watade, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Natarajan Rajasekaran, Pragati Singh, Gongadi Trisha, Aishmine Kulwinder Kaur, Shushanthika Chandrasekar, Tanisha Das, Ishwari Savkar, Dikcha Gurung, Sonam Yadav

Captain: Aishmine Kulwinder Kaur. Vice-captain: Shushanthika Chandrasekar

Dream11 Team for India A Women U19 vs India B Women U19 - Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ambika Watade, Nandini Kashyap, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Muskan Sogi, Pragati Singh, Gongadi Trisha, Aishmine Kulwinder Kaur, Shushanthika Chandrasekar, Tanisha Das, Ishwari Savkar, Sonam Yadav, Nancy Sharma

Captain: Gongadi Trisha. Vice-captain: Ishwari Savkar

Edited by Samya Majumdar