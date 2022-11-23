IN-A-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2022-23, Match 5

India A Women (IN-A-W) will take on India D Women (IN-D-W) in the fifth match of the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2022-23 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Thursday, November 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-A-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 prediction.

India A Women started their campaign with a 34-run win over India C Women. India D Women, meanwhile, have won their first two matches, beating India B Women and India C Women in the process.

The fifth match of the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2022-23 between India A Women and India D Women will be played on November 24 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 11 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: November 24th 2022, 11 AM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

IN-A-W vs IN-D-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has been a good one to bat on. 160, 80, 110, and 165 have been the first-innings scores in the tournament so far.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

IN-A-W vs IN-D-W Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

India A Women: L, W

India D Women: W, W

IN-A-W vs IN-D-W Probable Playing 11 today

India A Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

India A Women Probable Playing XI: Poonam Yadav (c), Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shivali Shinde, Disha Kasat, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Sahana Pawar

India D Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

India D Women Probable Playing XI: Sushma Verma (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Jasia Akhtar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Kanika Ahuja

Today’s IN-A-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nuzhat Parween (2 matches, 56 runs)

Nuzhat Parween has accumulated 56 runs in two innings. She is quite good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Yastika Bhatia (2 matches, 121 runs)

Yastika Bhatia has remained unbeaten in the first two games. She scored 22 in the first match before racking up a magnificent 99 against India C Women.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shreyanka Patil (2 matches, 7 runs, 3 wickets)

Shreyanka Patil has bowled nicely, having picked up three scalps in two matches so far. She can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been in fabulous form with the ball. The left-arm spinner has returned with three scalps at an economy rate of 4.26 in the competition.

IN-A-W vs IN-D-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Renuka Singh (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Renuka Singh is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with five wickets from two games at an economy rate of 6.38.

Harleen Deol (2 matches, 62 runs, 0 wickets)

Harleen Deol has been batting really well. She has amassed 62 runs at a strike rate of 147.62.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-A-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Renuka Singh 5 wickets in 2 matches Harleen Deol 62 runs & 0 wickets in 2 matches Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3 wickets in 2 matches Yastika Bhatia 121 runs in 2 matches Dayalan Hemalatha 10 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

IN-A-W vs IN-D-W match expert tips

India D Women have been in amazing form and will start as the favorites. Thus, six or seven of their players could be the way to go for the IN-A-W vs IN-D-W encounter.

IN-A-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol (vc), Yastika Bhatia

All-rounders: Shikha Pandey, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Shreyanka Patil

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh (c), Sahana Pawar

IN-A-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

Batters: Jasia Akhtar, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (vc)

All-rounders: Shikha Pandey, Dayalan Hemalatha (c), Shreyanka Patil

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Sahana Pawar

