IND C U19 vs IND F U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, Match 6

India C Under-19 (IND C U19) will take on India F Under-19 (IND F U19) in the sixth match of the Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’ in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Both teams started their campaign with a loss. India C Under-19 went down against India D Under-19 after failing to defend 201. On the other hand, India F Under-19 failed to defend 193 and lost to India E Under-19.

IND C U19 vs IND F U19 Probable Playing 11 today

India C U19: B Sachin, Aneeshwar Gautam (c), Dharmveer Saini,Rohan S, MD Faiz, Aryan Dalal, Divij Mehra, KS Rathore (wk), P Vignesh, Vijay Kumar, R S Hangargekar

India F U19: Prince Badiani, Dinesh Bana, Uday Saharan, Arshin Kulkarni, Ansh Gosai, T A Hemanth Kumar, Aum Kanabar, Raja Swarnkar, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Nishant Sindhu (c), Aaradhya Yadav (wk)

Match Details

IND C U19 vs IND F U19, Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, Match 6

Date & Time: November 4th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’ in Ahmedabad is a decent one to bat on. But there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. Expect an even contest between the bat and ball on Thursday.

Today’s IND C U19 vs IND F U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KS Rathore batted well in the middle order for India C Under-19 in the last game, top-scoring with a well-made 45. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Nishant Sindhu could have an impact with both the bat and ball on Thursday. Although he couldn't get going with the bat against India E Under-19, he did pick up three wickets.

All-rounder

Aryan Dalal looked solid during the course of his 47-run against India D Under-19. He could also be handy with the ball.

Bowler

Although Divij Mehra didn’t pick up any wickets, he bowled a good spell in the last game. He is also capable of playing the big shots.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND C U19 vs IND F U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Nishant Sindhu (IND F U19)

Aryan Dalal (IND C U19)

Prithviraj Singh Tomar (IND F U19)

Uday Saharan (IND F U19)

Divij Mehra (IND C U19)

Important stats for IND C U19 vs IND F U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Nishant Sindhu: 5 runs & 3 wickets

Prithviraj Singh Tomar: 33 runs & 1 wicket

Aryan Dalal: 47 runs

IND C U19 vs IND F U19 Dream 11 Prediction (Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy)

Dream11 Team for India C U19 vs India F U19 - Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KS Rathore, Uday Saharan, Aaradhya Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, MD Faiz, Aryan Dalal, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, R S Hangargekar, Prince Badiani, Divij Mehra, T A Hemanth Kumar

Captain: Nishant Sindhu. Vice-captain: Aryan Dalal

Dream11 Team for India C U19 vs India F U19 - Men’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KS Rathore, Rohan S, Uday Saharan, Nishant Sindhu, MD Faiz, Aryan Dalal, Ansh Gosai, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, R S Hangargekar, Divij Mehra, T A Hemanth Kumar

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Divij Mehra. Vice-captain: Prithviraj Singh Tomar

Edited by Samya Majumdar