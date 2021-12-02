IND-U19 A vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Triangular One-Day Series 2021, Match 4

India U19 A (IND-U19 A) will take on Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) in the fourth match of the U19 Triangular One-Day Series 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Despite India U19 A playing some good cricket, they’ve been at the losing end of a couple of nail-biting encounters. On the other hand, Bangladesh U19 have won both their games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They’ve beaten both India U19 A and India U19 B.

IND U19 A vs BD-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

India U19 A: SK Rasheed (c), Sarvesh Rohilla (wk), Siddarth Sarvan Yadav, Yash Dhull, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vivek Naresh Kumar, Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Amrit Raj-Upadhyay, Manav Parakh, Harnoor Singh

Bangladesh U19: Rakibul Hasan (c), Mohammed Fahim (wk), Aich Mollah, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Meherob Hasan, Mofijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Naimur Rahman, Ashiqur Zaman

Match Details

IND U19 A vs BD-U19, U19 Triangular One-Day Series, Match 4

Date & Time: December 2nd 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is a good one to bat on. The ball comes nicely on to the bat, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. But there could be some movement available for the pacers, especially with the new ball.

Today’s IND U19 A vs BD-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarvesh Rohilla has been quite safe behind the stumps and can also chip in with some vital runs.

Batter

Prantik Nawrose Nabil has been batting superbly in the tournament. He has scored 136 runs, including a ton against India U19 B.

All-rounder

SK Rasheed has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 155 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 105.44. He can also be handy with the ball.

Bowler

Although listed as a bowler, Harnoor Singh has been magnificent with the bat. He has smashed 183 runs in two innings, including a ton and a half-century.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND U19 A vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

SK Rasheed (IND A U19)

Prantik Nawrose Nabil (BD-U19)

Iftakhar Hossain Ifti (BD-U19)

Harnoor Singh (IND A U19)

Amrit Raj-Upadhyay (IND A U19)

Important stats for IND U19 A vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Amrit Raj-Upadhyay: 4 wickets

Harnoor Singh: 183 runs

Prantik Nawrose Nabil: 136 runs

Rakibul Hasan: 3 wickets

IND U19 A vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for India U19 A vs Bangladesh U19 - U19 Triangular One-Day Series 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarvesh Rohilla, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Meherob Hasan, Siddarth Sarvan Yadav, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, SK Rasheed, Rajangad Bawa, Rakibul Hasan, Naimur Rahman, Amrit Raj-Upadhyay, Harnoor Singh

Captain: SK Rasheed. Vice-captain: Prantik Nawrose Nabil

Dream11 Team for India U19 A vs Bangladesh U19 - U19 Triangular One-Day Series 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarvesh Rohilla, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mofijul Islam, Meherob Hasan, Siddarth Sarvan Yadav, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, SK Rasheed, Rakibul Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman, Amrit Raj-Upadhyay, Harnoor Singh

Captain: Harnoor Singh. Vice-captain: Iftakhar Hossain Ifti

Edited by Samya Majumdar