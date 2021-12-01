IND-U19 B vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Triangular One-Day Series, Match 3

India U19 B (IND-U19 B) will take on Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) in the third match of the U19 Triangular One-Day Series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Both teams started their campaigns with wins over India U19 A. India U19 B chased down 337 on the final ball to win a thrilling game. On the other hand, Bangladesh U19 recorded a two-wicket win while chasing 246.

IND-U19 B vs BD-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

India U19 B: Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Uday Pratap Saharan, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aayush Singh Thakur, Ansh Gosai, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Kaushal Tambe, MD Faiz, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats, R Vimal Khumar

Bangladesh U19: Mohammed Fahim (wk), Rakibul Hasan (c), Tahjibul Islam, Aich Mollah, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Meherob Hasan, Mofijul Islam Robin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Musfik Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman

Match Details

IND-U19 B vs BD-U19, 3rd Match, U19 Triangular One-Day Series

Date & Time: December 1st 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is a good one to bat on. The ball comes nicely on to the bat, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. But there could be some movement available for the pacers, especially with the new ball.

Today’s IND-U19 B vs BD-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaradhya Yadav didn’t make an impact in the first game. But he can score some vital runs today and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Mofijul Islam Robin top-scored for Bangladesh U19 in their first game. His 91-run knock helped Bangladesh anchor their run chase really well.

Uday Pratap Saharan was the star for India U19 B in their first game. He smashed a fine 102 to lead the way for his side’s win.

All-rounder

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh U19 in their game against India U19 A, returning with figures of 3/50. Moreover, he can be handy with the bat.

Bowler

Bangladesh U19 skipper Rakibul Hasan bowled a superb spell in the last game. He took two wickets for 48 runs from his nine overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND-U19 B vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Uday Pratap Saharan (IND-U19 B)

Aneeshwar Gautam IND-U19 B)

Kaushal Tambe (IND-U19 B)

Mofijul Islam Robin (BD-U19)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BD-U19)

Important stats for IND-U19 B vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Uday Pratap Saharan: 102 runs

Aneeshwar Gautam: 54 runs & 0 wickets

Iftakhar Hossain Ifti: 34 runs

Mofijul Islam Robin: 91 runs

Tanzim Hasan Sakib: 3 wickets

IND-U19 B vs BD-U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for India U19 B vs Bangladesh U19 - U19 Triangular One-Day Series Match 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aaradhya Yadav, Mofijul Islam Robin, Meherob Hasan, Aneeshwar Gautam, Uday Pratap Saharan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Kaushal Tambe, Rakibul Hasan, R Vimal Khumar, Vicky Ostwal

Captain: Uday Pratap Saharan. Vice-captain: Mofijul Islam Robin

Dream11 Team for India U19 B vs Bangladesh U19 - U19 Triangular One-Day Series Match 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aaradhya Yadav, Mofijul Islam Robin, Meherob Hasan, Aneeshwar Gautam, Uday Pratap Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, R Vimal Khumar, Musfik Hasan, Vasu Vats

Captain: Aneeshwar Gautam. Vice-captain: Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Edited by Samya Majumdar