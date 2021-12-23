IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

India U19 (IN-U19) will take on UAE U19 (UAE-U19) in a Group A fixture of the U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Thursday.

Defending champions India U19 have lifted th U19 Asia Cup seven times out of the last eight editions. They will undoubtedly start as favorites. Meanwhile, UAE U19, who failed to win a single game last time, will be hoping to cause an upset or two in this edition.

IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Yash Dhull (c), Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Garv Sangwan, SK Rasheed, Kaushal Tambe, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar

UAE U19: Aryansh Sharma, Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu (c), Dhruv Parashar, Soorya Sathish, Muhammad Zuhaib, Hamad Arshad, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Hassan Khalid, Adithya Shetty

Match Details

IN-U19 vs UAE-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021

Date & Time: December 23rd 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement available with the new ball and the spinners could find turn as well.

Today’s IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaradhya Yadav is safe behind the stumps and can also be quite handy with the bat.

Batter

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been in good form, having mustered 132 runs in three innings in the recent U19 triangular series.

All-rounders

SK Rasheed smashed a ton in the U19 triangular series while playing for India A U19 against India B U19. He scored 155 runs in two innings.

Hamad Arshad, who can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball, is a key player for UAE U19.

Bowlers

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has played List A cricket for Maharashtra, taking 10 wickets in five 50-over outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

SK Rasheed (IN-U19)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (IN-U19)

Hamad Arshad (UAE-U19)

Alishan Sharafu (UAE-U19)

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (IN-U19)

IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021)

Dream11 Team for India U19 vs UAE U19 - ACC U19 Asia Cup One-Day 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aaradhya Yadav, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Yash Dhull, Ali Naseer, Hamad Arshad, SK Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Hassan Khalid, Vicky Ostwal

Captain: SK Rasheed. Vice-captain: Hamad Arshad.

Dream11 Team for India U19 vs UAE U19 - ACC U19 Asia Cup One-Day 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aaradhya Yadav, Alishan Sharafu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Muhammad Zuhaib, Hamad Arshad, Kaushal Tambe, SK Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Hassan Khalid, Ravi Kumar, Nilansh Keswani

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Vice-captain: Alishan Sharafu.

Edited by Samya Majumdar