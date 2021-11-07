IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy, Final

India Women B U19 (IND-W B U19) will take on India Women D U19 (IND-W D U19) in the Women’s Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy final at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur on Sunday.

India Women B U19 have been the best team in the competition. They won all three of their encounters in the league stage and topped the points table. Meanwhile, India Women D U19 started their campaign with two wins before being beaten by India Women B U19.

IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Probable Playing 11 today

India Women B U19: Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Anushka Sharma (c), Dikcha, Shikha, N R Shree Charani, C Shushanthika, G Trisha, Pragati Singh, Mamatha

India Women D U19: Neelam (c), Raghvi, Shweta Sawant, P Vinny Suzan, Hrishita Basu, Neha Sharma, Sonia Mendhiya, Gulshan Ali, Khushi Chahal (wk), A K Garg, Kashvee Gautam

Match Details

IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19, Women’s Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy, Final

Date & Time: November 7th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: RCA Academy Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The track at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur has favored the bowlers, with most games played at the venue being low-scoring ones. While the seamers have got the ball to move around early on, the spinners have found some turn.

Today’s IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nandini Kashyap has been safe behind the stumps and can also chip in well with the bat.

Batter

C Shushanthika has had a couple of solid starts in the tournament, mustering 49 runs in two games.

All-rounders

Anushka Sharma has been in absolutely magnificent form with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 121 runs while also taking eight wickets.

Sonia Mendhiya has had a significant impact in the Women’s Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy, having picked up five wickets and scoring 104 runs.

Bowler

N R Shree Charani has bowled well in the competition, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 2.95.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Anushka Sharma (IND-W B U19)

Sonia Mendhiya (IND-W D U19)

G Trisha (IND-W B U19)

N R Shree Charani (IND-W B U19)

Raghvi (IND-W D U19)

Important stats for IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Anushka Sharma: 121 runs & 8 wickets

G Trisha: 182 runs

Sonia Mendhiya: 104 runs & 5 wickets

Raghvi: 66 runs & 4 wickets

IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for India Women B U19 vs India Women D U19 - Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nandini Kashyap, C Shushanthika, Shweta Sawant, Neha Sharma, Anushka Sharma, G Trisha, Raghvi, Sonia Mendhiya, Jintimani Kalita, N R Shree Charani, Kashvee Gautam

Captain: Anushka Sharma. Vice-captain: Sonia Mendhiya

Dream11 Team for India Women B U19 vs India Women D U19 - Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nandini Kashyap, C Shushanthika, A K Garg, Shweta Sawant, Anushka Sharma, G Trisha, Raghvi, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, N R Shree Charani, Gulshan Ali

Captain: G Trisha. Vice-captain: Raghvi

Edited by Samya Majumdar