IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy, Final

India Women B U19 (IND-W B U19) will take on India Women D U19 (IND-W D U19) in the Women’s Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy final at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur on Sunday.
India Women B U19 have been the best team in the competition. They won all three of their encounters in the league stage and topped the points table. Meanwhile, India Women D U19 started their campaign with two wins before being beaten by India Women B U19.
IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Probable Playing 11 today
India Women B U19: Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Anushka Sharma (c), Dikcha, Shikha, N R Shree Charani, C Shushanthika, G Trisha, Pragati Singh, Mamatha
India Women D U19: Neelam (c), Raghvi, Shweta Sawant, P Vinny Suzan, Hrishita Basu, Neha Sharma, Sonia Mendhiya, Gulshan Ali, Khushi Chahal (wk), A K Garg, Kashvee Gautam
Match Details
IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19, Women’s Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy, Final
Date & Time: November 7th 2021, 9 AM IST
Venue: RCA Academy Ground, Jaipur
Pitch Report
The track at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur has favored the bowlers, with most games played at the venue being low-scoring ones. While the seamers have got the ball to move around early on, the spinners have found some turn.
Today’s IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Nandini Kashyap has been safe behind the stumps and can also chip in well with the bat.
Batter
C Shushanthika has had a couple of solid starts in the tournament, mustering 49 runs in two games.
All-rounders
Anushka Sharma has been in absolutely magnificent form with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 121 runs while also taking eight wickets.
Sonia Mendhiya has had a significant impact in the Women’s Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy, having picked up five wickets and scoring 104 runs.
Bowler
N R Shree Charani has bowled well in the competition, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 2.95.
Top 5 best players to pick in IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Anushka Sharma (IND-W B U19)
Sonia Mendhiya (IND-W D U19)
G Trisha (IND-W B U19)
N R Shree Charani (IND-W B U19)
Raghvi (IND-W D U19)
Important stats for IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Anushka Sharma: 121 runs & 8 wickets
G Trisha: 182 runs
Sonia Mendhiya: 104 runs & 5 wickets
Raghvi: 66 runs & 4 wickets
IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nandini Kashyap, C Shushanthika, Shweta Sawant, Neha Sharma, Anushka Sharma, G Trisha, Raghvi, Sonia Mendhiya, Jintimani Kalita, N R Shree Charani, Kashvee Gautam
Captain: Anushka Sharma. Vice-captain: Sonia Mendhiya
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nandini Kashyap, C Shushanthika, A K Garg, Shweta Sawant, Anushka Sharma, G Trisha, Raghvi, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, N R Shree Charani, Gulshan Ali
Captain: G Trisha. Vice-captain: Raghvi