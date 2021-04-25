IR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match 40 – Apr 26, 2021

Indian Royals will be up against Malo in match number 40 of this European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Portugal 2021. It is the last league game for the latter while Indian Royals have a couple more games after this.

Indian Royals have blown hot and cold throughout this tournament. The Sukhwinder Singh-led side lost their first two games which were against Oeiras before they won four games on the bounce, beating Oporto Cricket Club and Miranda Dragons. Just when they were taking off, Gorkha 11 beat the Indian Royals twice.

For the Indian Royals to make it to the top four, they need to win at least three games out of the remaining four. Two wins may also be enough but they need to ensure, they don’t lose by big margins.

Meanwhile, Malo have already qualified for the semi-finals. Barring their opening loss to Gorkha 11 and another loss to Oporto Cricket Club, Malo have been dominant. They have won six games so far and they will be looking to finish the league stages on a high, entering the knockouts on the back of some excellent momentum.

Squads to choose from

Indian Royals: Sukhwinder Singh (c), Syed Ali Naqi, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Muhammad Saad, Sourabh Sandhu, Yogesh Sharma, Jatinder Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Dhiraj Minhas, Abu Sufyan, Faisal Riaz, Harmolak Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Rajwinder Singh

Malo: Mian Mehmood (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Royals: Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Jasbinder Singh, Manjeet Singh (wk), Ahmadur Siddiqui, Faisal Riaz, Yogesh Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh (c), Jatinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqi

Malo: Mian Mehmood (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Jayesh Popat (wk), Najam Shahzad, Syed Maisam, Muhammad Sulaman, Assad Mehmood, Raj Popat, Shan Aziz, Yasir Sabir, Waleed Ijaz

Match Details

Match: Indian Royals vs Malo

Date: April 26th 2021, 12 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo ground in Portugal has produced some sporting tracks. It has something in it for everybody. It is a pretty decent track to bat on. The pacers and spinners have found some assistance. Thus, more of the same can be expected from this game.

ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (IR vs MAL)

Dream11 Team for Indian Royals vs Malo - ECS T10 Portugal 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Saad Ansari, Amandeep Singh, Mian Mehmood Shahid, Zulfiqar Shah, Jaswinder Kumar, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Assad Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi, Sukhwinder Singh, Yasir Sabir

Captain: Najam Shahzad Vice-captain: Amandeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jayesh Popat, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Amandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Mian Mehmood Shahid, Jaswinder Kumar, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Assad Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi, Sukhwinder Singh

Captain: Mian Mehmood Shahid Vice-captain: Muhammad Saad Ansari