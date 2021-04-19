INV vs BAA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 20, 2021

Indian Vienna will take on Bangladesh Austria in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Tuesday. While it will be the first game for Indian Vienna in the tournament, Bangladesh Austria have already played twice.

Indian Vienna were inconsistent in the ECS T10 Vienna last year. Although they won just three out of their eight league stage matches, Indian Vienna managed to qualify for the semi-finals, where they lost to Vienna Afghan CC.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Austria had a good start to their ECS T10 Vienna campaign. They beat Pakistan CC, who won the title last year, by five runs in their opening game. Bangladesh Austria's second game against Vienna Danube was washed out.

Squads to choose from

Indian Vienna: Kunal Joshi (c), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema, Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi, Wasif Saluja

Bangladesh Austria: Rakib Islam (c), Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Sharif Khan, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Firoz Hye, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Rafat Islam, Abu Bakar Siddique, Alin Kalam, Kazi Shafayet, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Vienna: Kumud Jha, Kunal Joshi (c), Mehar Cheema (wk), Sumit Dhir, Ahmad Ghani, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sumer Shergill, Daud Zadran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Gursewak Sandhu

Advertisement

Bangladesh Austria: Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Gill Singh, Rakib Islam (c), Tauqir Asif, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan (wk), Rahat Shahid, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh

Match Details

Match: Indian Vienna vs Bangladesh Austria, ECS T10 Vienna

Date & Time: April 20th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a decent one to bat on as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. But the track is not an out-and-out belter and offers some assistance to the bowlers as well. A score of around 95-100 could well be a winning total at the venue.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INV vs BAA)

Dream11 Team for Indian Vienna vs Bangladesh Austria - ECS T10 Vienna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Iqbal Hossain, Sumit Dhir, Zayed Shahid, Kunal Joshi, Kumud Jha, Hassan Ashfaq, Gill Singh, Daud Zadran, Rakib Islam, Gursevan Singh

Captain: Iqbal Hossain. Vice-captain: Kumud Jha

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Iqbal Hossain, Sumit Dhir, Zayed Shahid, Kunal Joshi, Kumud Jha, Hassan Ashfaq, Gill Singh, Mani Singh, Rakib Islam, Gursevan Singh

Captain: Hassan Ashfaq. Vice-captain: Kunal Joshi