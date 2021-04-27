INV vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 28, 2021

Indian Vienna will be up against Salzburg in match number 36 of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Indian Vienna have not been able to gather any sort of momentum in the ECS T10 Vienna. While they have won four games, they have lost thrice and currently find themselves third in the standings. Indian Vienna will be eager to be more consistent in the second half of the tournament.

Salzburg, on the other hand, have been in excellent form and they have won five out of their seven games in the ECS T10 Vienna so far. They are currently second in the points table and will start as favorites in Wednesday's clash.

Squads to choose from

Indian Vienna: Kunal Joshi (c), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema, Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi, Wasif Saluja

Salzburg: Mubashar Ali (c), Abrar Bilal, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Imran Asif, Ali Shah, Muhammad Shahbaz, Vidi Gondal, Baljinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Luqman Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Balwinder Singh, Abbas Ahmadzai, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Abas Saleem, Ameer Hamza, Nandeep Soggi

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Vienna: Mehar Cheema (wk), Aman Chhabra, Kunal Joshi (c), Ahmad Ghani, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Kumud Jha, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Sumer Shergill, Wasif Saluja, Daud Zadran, Naveen Prasad

Advertisement

Salzburg: Zeeshan Goraya, Abrar Bilal (wk), Imran Asif, Muhammad Shahbaz, Ranjit Singh, Saadii Cheema, Mubashar Ali (c), Rahmanullah Pachayan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Ali Shah, Balwinder Singh

Match Details

Match: Indian Vienna vs Salzburg

Date & Time: April 28th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitches at the Seebarn Cricket Ground have favored the batters, with teams racking up big totals at the venue. The average first innings score in the ECS T10 Vienna is around 105 runs. Another high-scoring game may well be on the cards on Wednesday.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INV vs SAL)

Dream11 Team for Indian Vienna vs Salzburg - ECS T10 Vienna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Abrar Bilal, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Kunal Joshi, Zeeshan Goraya, Imran Asif, Kumud Jha, Mubashar Ali, Ali Shah

Captain: Zeeshan Goraya. Vice-captain: Kunal Joshi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Aman Chhabra, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Kunal Joshi, Zeeshan Goraya, Imran Asif, Wasif Saluja, Mubashar Ali, Ali Shah

Captain: Muhammad Shahbaz. Vice-captain: Mehar Cheema