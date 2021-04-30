INV vs VIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Qualifier - May 01, 2021

Indian Vienna will be taking on Vienna Afghan in the ECS T10 Vienna Qualifier at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Indian Vienna were inconsistent in the first round of the ECS T10 Vienna, winning four four and losing three. They started the second round with two consecutive wins before losing to Pakistan CC in their last game.

Vienna Afghan, on the other hand, topped the standings in the first round, winning six out of their seven ECS T10 Vienna encounters. In the second round, they won two and lost one.

Squads to choose from

Indian Vienna: Kunal Joshi (c), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema, Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi, Wasif Saluja

Vienna Afghan: Aman Ahmadzai (c), Muhammad Sadiq, Nourkhan Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Ishaq Safi, Zabi Ibrahim, Sahil Zadran, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Qadargul Utmanzai, Zabih Wahidi, Momtaz Tanha, Islamuddin Omerkhel, Abdulhaq Utamanzai

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Vienna: Shahil Momin, Aman Chhabra, Wasif Saluja, Gursewak Sandhu, Kunal Joshi (c), Daud Zadran, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mehar Cheema (wk), Sumer Shergill, Kumud Jha, Sumit Dhir

Vienna Afghan: Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Mohibullah Shenwari, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Aman Ahmadzai (c), Noor Ahmadzai, Sahil Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Zabi Ibrahim, Ishaq Safi

Match Details

Match: Indian Vienna vs Vienna Afghan

Date & Time: May 1st 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground has favored the batters, with teams regularly racking up big totals here. Another high-scoring ECS T10 Vienna game could well be on the cards on Saturday. A score of around 110 could be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INV vs VIA)

Dream11 Team for Indian Vienna vs Vienna Afghan - ECS T10 Vienna 2021 Qualifier.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Sadiq Mohamad, Gursewak Sandhu, Razmal Shigiwal, Aman Ahmadzai, Kunal Joshi, Noor Ahmadzai, Shahil Momin, Sahil Zadran, Zain Mohammad, Wasif Saluja

Captain: Mehar Cheema. Vice-captain: Noor Ahmadzai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Qadargul Utmanzai, Aman Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Aman Chhabra, Kunal Joshi, Daud Zadran, Noor Ahmadzai, Sumer Shergill, Sahil Zadran, Wasif Saluja

Captain: Kunal Joshi. Vice-captain: Sahil Zadran