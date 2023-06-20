INK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Rwanda Women Elite League T20 match – June 20, 2023

Ingabo Knights are set to take on Ingenzi Heros during the second match of the Rwanda Women Elite T20 League on June 20. The match will be held at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali at 4:45 PM IST. Two teams have recently been added to this year’s T20 edition and are poised to play their inaugural match of the tournament.

Rwanda Cricket is soaring to new heights with each passing day and the addition of such teams will further help the national cricketing side to unravel more talent. As we build up to the second fixture of the league, let us look at the top 3 players who you can choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your INK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 prediction.

#3 Stephani Nampiina (INK-W) - 8.5 credits

Stephani Nampiina (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Female Cricket)

Stephani Nampiina is another rising talent for Uganda who can stun any opposition with her batting and bowling abilities. She has scored 483 runs at a commendable strike rate of 91.47 which includes her career-best score of 37. Besides, she has taken 33 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 16.3 which features one 4-wicket haul of 4/15.

Stephani is a true asset to her side. She is definitely someone worth considering in your INK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Immaculate Nakisuuyi (IGH-W) - 9 credits

Immaculate Nakisuuyi (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

The Ugandian-born all-rounder can be very destructive with the bat and the ball in hand. Immaculate has scored 617 runs at an average of 19.9 which includes 67 fours and 11 sixes in total. While with the ball, she has picked up 22 wickets at an impressive average of 15.18 which includes her best bowling figures of

#1 Gisele Ishimwe (INK-W) - 8 credits

Gisele Ishimwe (Image Courtesy: T20 World Cup)

Gisele has the ability to play the long innings and averages just under 20 in T20 cricket. She has nearly accumulated 1000 runs so far in her four-year-long international career which includes her career-best score of 114*. In addition, she has also scored two half-centuries as well.

The 18-year-old has a bright future ahead of her and we highly recommend you feature her in your INK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

