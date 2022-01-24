INM vs ASL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket T20, Match 4

The fourth match of the Legends League Cricket T20 2022 will see the India Maharajas (INM) take on the Asia Lions (ASL) at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman on Monday.

India Maharajas have been the better of the three teams in this tournament, nearly pulling off two wins in two games. However, they were undone by the World Giants in their previous game. They will be keen to bounce back into winning ways at the expense of the Asia Lions, who have also won one out of their two games so far. With a well-balanced roster to fall back on, the Lions will be keen to avenge their loss in the reverse fixture, paving the way for a cracking game on Monday.

INM vs ASL Probable Playing 11 Today

INM XI

Naman Ojha (wk), Wasim Jaffer, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, RP Singh and Manpreet Gony

ASL XI

Kamran Akmal (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Ashgar Afghan, Misbah ul Haq (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas and Umar Gul

Match Details

INM vs ASL, Legends Cricket T20 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 24th January 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground with the dimensions of the ground going against the bowlers. Although there should be some swing on offer early on, the batters should enjoy the bounce off the surface. As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to chase under the lights, with 180 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s INM vs ASL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Naman Ojha: Naman Ojha has been the go-to man with the bat for the India Maharajas, scoring a big hundred against the World Giants, albeit in a losing cause. Ojha is expected to continue batting in the top-order and given his form so far, he is a must-have in your INM vs ASL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Upul Tharanga: Upul Tharanga is one of the better batters in the competition with a few starts to show for his efforts. The southpaw is a decent player of both spin and pace and has shown signs of scoring a big one too. With the dimensions of the ground also playing into his hands, Tharanga is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Tillakaratne Dilshan: Although Tillakaratne Dilshan hasn't been in the best of form so far, the Lions have found answers with both the bat and ball elsewhere. With Mohammad Hafeez likely to be rested, the onus will fall upon Dilshan to provide balance with his all-round ability, making him a must-have in your INM vs ASL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Manpreet Gony: Manpreet Gony has been fairly decent with the ball in hand, although he has been a touch on the expensive side. Apart from his bowling prowess, Gony can also pack a punch with the bat, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in INM vs ASL Dream11 prediction team

Naman Ojha (INM) - 254 points

Upul Tharanga (ASL) - 187 points

Mohammad Kaif (INM) - 143 points

Important stats for INM vs ASL Dream11 prediction team

Naman Ojha - 160 runs in 2 matches, SR: 181.82

Nuwan Kulasekara - 2 wickets in 2 matches, Average: 29.50

Yusuf Pathan - 86 runs in 2 matches, SR: 209.76

INM vs ASL Dream11 Prediction Today (Legends League Cricket T20 2022)

INM vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naman Ojha, Mohammad Kaif, Upul Tharanga, Ashgar Afghan, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Nuwan Kulasekara and Muttiah Muralitharan

Captain: Upul Tharanga. Vice-captain: Yusuf Pathan.

INM vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naman Ojha, Mohammad Kaif, Upul Tharanga, Ashgar Afghan, Yusuf Pathan, Venugopal Rao, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Shoaib Akhtar and Muttiah Muralitharan

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan. Vice-captain: Yusuf Pathan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar