INM vs WOG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League 2022, Exhibition Match

India Maharajas (INM) will be up against the World Giants (WOG) in the exhibition match of the Legends League 2022 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the INM vs WOG Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Exhibition Match.

The second edition of the Legends League Cricket will get underway with India Maharajas kicking things off against World Giants. This exhibition match will be followed by 12 league stage games and three playoff fixtures to be played between four teams.

World Giants are the defending champions after winning the previous edition of the competition. Meanwhile, India Maharajas were underwhelming and finished bottom of the table with just one win and three losses in the last edition. They will be led by swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag while trailblazing all-rounder Jacques Kallis will captain World Giants.

INM vs WOG Match Details, Exhibition Match

The exhibition match of Legends League 2022 will be played on September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INM vs WOG, Legends League 2022, Exhibition Match

Date and Time: 16th September, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

INM vs WOG Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens has historically favored the batters in the shortest format of the sport and that trend is likely to continue here as well. The pacers might find some movement with the new ball while spinners will prove decisive in the middle overs. The par score here is expected to be around 180-190.

INM vs WOG probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Maharajas Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

India Maharajas Probable Playing 11

Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh

World Giants Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

World Giants Probable Playing 11

Lendl Simmons, Eoin Morgan, Jonty Rhodes, Shane Watson, Kevin O'Brien, Jacques Kallis (C), Daniel Vettori, Denesh Ramdin, Dale Steyn, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan

INM vs WOG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Naman Ojha (1554 runs in 113 IPL matches)

Naman Ojha will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your INM vs WOG Dream11 Fantasy Team. He had scored 95 runs off 51 balls and 140 runs off 69 balls against the World Giants in the Legends League Cricket in the last edition.

Top Batter pick

Lendl Simmons (1527 runs in 68 T20Is)

An important player in West Indies’ T20 World Cup successes, Lendl Simmons last played competitive cricket during the Bangladesh Premier League in 2022. He finished as the third highest scorer in the competition with 215 runs from seven matches, which included a fine century.

Top All-rounder pick

Jacques Kallis (666 runs and 12 wickets in 25 T20Is)

One of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Jacques Kallis has had an extremely productive IPL career. He has scored 2427 runs and has also taken 65 wickets in 98 IPL matches.

Top Bowler pick

Dale Steyn (64 wickets in 47 T20Is)

The quintessential modern-day fast bowler who defined a generation, Dale Steyn has been quite successful in T20Is. Having played 47 games, he has taken 64 wickets at an average of 18.36 and at an economy of 6.95.

INM vs WOG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shane Watson

Shane Watson was one of the most destructive all-rounders in this format of the game over the last decade and has found success, not just for his national side, but also for his IPL franchises. Having played 58 T20Is with Australia, he has scored 1462 runs at a strike rate of over 145 and has also taken 48 wickets at an economy of 7.66. He also has over 3800 and more than 90 IPL runs and wickets to his name.

Virender Sehwag

A legend in his own right, swashbuckling Indian opener Virender Sehwag last played cricket in the 2021 Road Safety T20 World Series. He played some amazing knocks, including the 35-ball 80 against Bangladesh Legends in the tournament. Sehwag has an IPL strike rate of over 155.

5 Must-picks with players stats for INM vs WOG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Shane Watson 1462 runs and 48 wickets in T20Is Virender Sehwag 2728 runs in IPL Jacques Kallis 2427 runs and 65 wickets in IPL Dale Steyn 64 wickets in T20Is Lendl Simmons 1527 runs in T20Is

INM vs WOG match expert tips

Shane Watson is an outstanding all-rounder who is capable of contributing several points with both the bat as well as the ball. He will be a safe multiplier pick for your INM vs WOG Dream11 Fantasy.

INM vs WOG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Exhibition Match, Head to Head League

INM vs WOG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batter: Lendl Simmons, S Badrinath, Virender Sehwag

All-rounder: Jacques Kallis, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan

Bowler: Dale Steyn, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson

INM vs WOG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Exhibition Match, Grand League

INM vs WOG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batter: Lendl Simmons, S Badrinath, Virender Sehwag, Eoin Morgan

All-rounder: Jacques Kallis, Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan

Bowler: Dale Steyn, Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee

