INR vs AFP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Legends League 2025, Match 8

The eighth match of the Asian Legends League 2025 will see Indian Royals (INR) squaring off against Afghanistan Pathans (AFP) at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan on Thursday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INR vs AFP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Afghanistan Pathans have won none of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Sri Lankan Lions by 13 runs. Indian Royals, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Sri Lankan Lions by 46 runs.

These two teams have never gone head-to-head.

INR vs AFP Match Details

The eighth match of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be played on March 13 at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INR vs AFP, 8th Match

Date and Time: 13th March 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Miraj International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan

Pitch Report

The pitch at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan is well balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Teams winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs.

The last match played at this venue was between Sri Lanka Lions and Afghanistan Pathans, where a total of 325 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

INR vs AFP Form Guide

INR - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

AFP - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

INR vs AFP Probable Playing XI

INR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Naman Ojha (wk), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Faiz Fazal, Manoj Tiwary, Yogesh Nagar, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Anureet Singh, Rohit Rathi, Sudeep Tyagi, Munaf Patel.

AFP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Asad Pathan, Mausib Khan, Shabir Noori, Asghar Afghan (c), Gurpreet, Shoaib Khan (wk), Sahejadkhan Pathan, Nawroz Mangal, Dawlat-Zadran, Mehboob Alam, Farman Ahmed.

INR vs AFP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Ojha

N Ojha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent legend matches. S Khan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Dhawan

S Dhawan and N Ali Zadran are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Dhawan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He is expected to continue his legend league form here. S Tiwary is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Raina

A Afghan and S Dhawan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Raina will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs in today's match. M Gony is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ansari and A Singh. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Singh can use the swinging conditions and take a lot of wickets in today's match. M Patel is another good bowler for today's match.

INR vs AFP match captain and vice-captain choices

S Dhawan

S Dhawan is one of the most crucial picks from Indian Royals as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and was in great form in the recent domestic matches.

S Raina

S Raina is another crucial pick from the Indian Royals squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. Raina will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs.

5 Must-Picks for INR vs AFP, 8th Match

S Dhawan

A Afghan

S Raina

N Ojha

M Gony

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Ojha, S Khan.

Batters: S Dhawan, S Tiwary, N Ali Zadran.

All-rounders: S Raina, M Gony, A Afghan, M Tiwary.

Bowlers: A Singh, M Ansari.

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Ojha.

Batters: S Dhawan, N Ali Zadran.

All-rounders: S Raina, M Gony, A Afghan, M Tiwary, S Shinwari.

Bowlers: A Singh, M Ansari, M Patel.

