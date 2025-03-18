INR vs ASS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Legends League 2025, Final

The Final match of the Asian Legends League 2025 will see Indian Royals (INR) squaring off against Asian Stars (ASS) at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan on Tuesday, March 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INR vs ASS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Asian Stars have won four of their last five matches. They won their last match against the Indian Royals by 4 wickets. Indian Royals, too, have won four of their last five matches. They won their last match of the tournament against the Sri Lankan Lions by a small margin of 12 runs.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won one match each.

INR vs ASS Match Details

The Final match of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be played on March 18 at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INR vs ASS, Final Match

Date and Time: 18th March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Miraj International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan

Pitch Report

The pitch at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan is well balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Sri Lanka Lions and Indian Royals, where a total of 284 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

INR vs ASS Form Guide

INR - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

ASS - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

INR vs ASS Probable Playing XI

INR Playing XI

No injury updates

Anureet Singh, Barinder Sran, Faiz Fazal, Manoj Tiwary, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath, Shadab Jakati, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami

ASS Playing XI

No injury updates

Saurabh Tiwary (c), Mehran Khan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rishi Dhawan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Dilshan Munaweera, Parvinder Awana, Alok Kapali, Kedar Jadhav, Shehan Jayasuriya, Seekkuge Prasanna

INR vs ASS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Ojha

N Ojha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent Legend League matches. A Sher Shakoor is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Dhawan

F Fazal and S Dhawan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Dhawan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. K Prajapati is another good batter for today's match. He smashed 54 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match against Indian Royals.

All-rounders

M Gony

B Sharma and M Gony are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Gony will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He scored 25 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match against Sri Lankan Lions. D Munaweera is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Jakati

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Singh and S Jakati. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Jakati can turn the ball in the middle overs and will play a crucial role as a hard hitter in the middle order. He has made 87 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. M Khan is another good bowler for today's match.

INR vs ASS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Gony

M Gony is one of the most crucial picks from Indian Royals as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has scored 38 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.

S Jakati

S Jakati is another crucial pick from the Indian Royals squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has made 87 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for INR vs ASS, Final Match

S Jakati

S Dhawan

M Gony

F Fazal

B Sharma

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Ojha

Batters: S Dhawan, F Fazal, S Tiwary

All-rounders: M Gony, D Munaweera, B Sharma

Bowlers: S Jakati, M Khan, A Singh, P Suyal

