INR vs BAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Legends League 2025, Match 2

The second match of the Asian Legends League 2025 will see Indian Royals (INR) squaring off against Bangladesh Tigers (BAT) at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan on Monday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INR vs BAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This will be the inaugural match of this tournament. Indian Royals have a lot of good all-rounders who can perform well at this venue. Bangladesh Tigers have a strong batting unit.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

INR vs BAT Match Details

The second match of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be played on March 10 at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan. The game will start at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INR vs BAT, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 10th March, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Miraj International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan

Pitch Report

The pitch at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match.

INR vs BAT Form Guide

INR - Will be playing their first match

BAT - Will be playing their first match

INR vs BAT Probable Playing XI

INR Playing XI

No injury updates

Anureet Singh, Barinder Sran, Faiz Fazal, Manoj Tiwary, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath, Shadab Jakati, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami

BAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Ariful Haque, Elias Sunny, Mehedi Maruf, Mohammad Ashraful, Muktar Ali, Nadif Chawdhury, Naeem Islam, Nazimuddin, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Tamim Iqbal

INR vs BAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Ojha

N Ojha is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. D Ghosh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Dhawan

M Tiwary and S Dhawan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Dhawan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. S Tiwary is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Raina

S Raina and N Islam are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Raina will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. M Ali is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Islam and A Singh. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Singh has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. R Hossain is another good bowler pick for today's match.

INR vs BAT match captain and vice-captain choices

S Dhawan

S Dhawan is the most crucial pick from Indian Royals as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match.

S Raina

S Raina is another crucial pick from the Indian Royals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form.

5 Must-Picks for INR vs BAT, 2nd Match

S Dhawan

S Raina

M Tiwary

N Islam

A Singh

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Ojha

Batters: M Tiwary, S Tiwary, A Haque, S Dhawan

All-rounders: S Raina, N Islam, M Ali

Bowlers: A Singh, S Islam, R Hossain

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Ojha

Batters: M Tiwary, S Tiwary, S Dhawan

All-rounders: S Raina, N Islam, M Ali, M Ashraful

Bowlers: A Singh, S Islam, M Gony

