INT vs MAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10, Match 11

Intellectuals CC will be up against Madrid United in the 11th match of the ECS-T10 L’Alfas del Pi on October 29th at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Spain.

Intellectuals CC are at the top of the ECS-T10 L’Alfas del Pi table having won four of their six matches. They are in great form and will be looking to maintain their dominance in this match as well.

Madrid United, on the other hand, are placed third in the rankings with four defeats in five games. They haven't had an ideal start to the season and will be aiming to bounce back in this battle.

INT vs MAU Probable Playing 11 Today

Intellectuals CC

Javed Iqbal, Shakeel Sultan, Furqan Zameer, Zia ul Qayum (WK), Abbas Toseef, Faisal Rehman, Husnain Akram (C), Hassan Askari, Ibtisam Ahmad, Noman Ahmad, Muhammad Nadeem

Madrid United

Shazzad Hossain, Kamil Ahmed, Abul Kalam Azad, Robiul Khan, Ittefaq Ahmad (C), Hamid Abdul, Jahidul Islam, Rashid Abbasi, Sukhi Singh (WK), Joban Singh, Jaspal Kalia Singh

Match Details

Match: INT vs MAU, ECS-T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Date and Time: 29th October 04.30 pm IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, L’Alfas del Pi, Spain

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Ground is ideal for batting. The batters will get full value for their shots, whereas the pacers might have some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played on this ground is 95 runs.

Today’s INT vs MAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Javed Iqbal: Javed is the best option from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 136 runs so far and will be looking to add more to his total.

Batter

Abdul Kalam Azad: Abdul has been an excellent batter for Madrid United. He has scored 77 runs and has also picked up four wickets in as many matches.

Husnain Akram: Husnain is yet to score with the bat but has contributed with the ball, chipping in four wickets so far.

All-rounders

Robiul Khan: Robiul is a brilliant all-rounder for United. He has scored 101 runs in five games with an excellent strike rate of 185.41.

Abbas Toseef: Abbas is a safe option for captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team. He has scored 45 runs and has also bagged four wickets in this tournament.

Bowlers

Ibtisam Ahmad: Ibtisam has bowled well so far this tournament, having picked up four wickets. He can be a vital bowler in this battle.

Jahidul Islam: Jahidul Islam is one of the top picks. He has bagged four wickets in the last two matches and will be aiming to add more to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in INT vs MAU Dream11 prediction team

Kamil Ahmed: 303 points

Abdul Kalam Azad: 278 points

Javed Iqbal: 262 points

Robiul Khan: 255 points

Abbas Toseef: 226 points

Important stats for INT vs MAU Dream11 prediction team

Kamil Ahmed: 5 matches, 6 wickets

Abdul Kalam Azad: 5 matches, 83 runs, 4 wickets

Javed Iqbal: 6 matches, 136 runs

Robiul Khan: 5 matches, 101 runs

Abbas Toseef: 5 matches, 45 runs, 4 wickets

INT vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Today

INT vs MAU Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Iqbal, Kamil Ahmed, Abdul Kalam Azad, Husnain Akram, Furqan Zameer, Robiul Khan, Abbas Toseef, Noman Ahmad, Ibtisam Ahmad, Jahidul Islam, Joban Singh

Captain: Robiul Khan Vice-Captain: Abbas Toseef

INT vs MAU Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Iqbal, Abdul Kalam Azad, Husnain Akram, Shakeel Sultan Hafiz, Robiul Khan, Abbas Toseef, Ibtisam Ahmad, Jahidul Islam, Hassan Askari, Faisal Rehman

Captain: Abdul Kalam Azad Vice-Captain: Javed Iqbal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee