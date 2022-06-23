INV vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Crivket Series - Austria, Match 14

The Indian CC Vienna (INV) will take on the Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) in the 14th match of the European Cricket Series - Austria on Thursday at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn.

Both teams have not fared well in this year's ECS tournament as they have continuously lost their last few matches. The Austrian Cricket Tigers lost their last match to the Donaustadt by six wickets, while the Indian CC Vienna lost their last match to the Donaustadt by four wickets.

The Indian CC Vienna will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Austrian Cricket Tigers are expected to win the match.

INV vs ACT Probable Playing XI

ACT Playing XI

Ahsan Yousuf (c), Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Agib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Adnan Haider, Naveed Hussain, Adeel Tarig, Adal Afzal

INV Playing XI

Kunal Joshi (c), Mehar Cheema (wk), Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Hossain, Gill Shamsher, Ahmad Ghani, Iqbal Singh, Daud Zadran, Sumer Shergill, Khitab Omari, Amandeep Chhabra

Match Details

INV vs ACT, European Cricket Series - Austria, Match 14

Date and Time: June 23, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

INV vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Cheema, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 43 runs in the last match against the Donaustadt.

Batters

B Singh and R Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Ahsan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

A Yousuf and U Tariq are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Yousuf smashed 30 runs in just 12 balls and scalped three wickets in the match against PKC.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Shergill and A Tariq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Omari is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in INV vs ACT Dream11 prediction team

U Tariq (ACT)

A Yousuf (ACT)

B Singh (ACT)

Indian CC Vienna vs Austrian Cricket Tigers: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Yousuf - 48 runs and 16 wickets

B Singh - 88 runs and nine wickets

G Shamsher - 47 runs and seven wickets

Indian CC Vienna vs Austrian Cricket Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Series - Austria)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Cheema, M Ahsan, R Singh, B Singh, D Zadran, A Yousuf, U Tariq, G Shamsher, S Shergill, K Omari, A Tariq

Captain: B Singh Vice Captain: A Yousuf

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Cheema, M Ahsan, R Singh, B Singh, D Zadran, A Yousuf, U Tariq, G Shamsher, A Tariq, A Afzal, K Omari

Captain: B Singh Vice Captain: U Tariq

