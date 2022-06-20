INV vs DNA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10 2022 Match 5 & 6

Indian Vienna will take on Donaustadt in matches five and six of the ECS Austria T10 2022 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn on Tuesday.

Indian Vienna have played two games and lost both to Pakistan CC. They will be looking to bounce back strongly. Meanwhile, this will be the first game of the season for Donaustadt and they will be looking to start off on a positive note.

INV vs DNA Probable Playing 11 today

Indian Vienna: Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Hossain, Kunal Joshi (c), Gill Shamsher, Mehar Cheema (wk), Ahmad Ghani, Iqbal Singh, Daud Zadran, Sumer Shergill, Khitab Omari, Amandeep Chhabra

Donaustadt: Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Ahmad Naveed, Sadiq Muhammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Mohammad Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Baser Khan

Match Details

ECS Austria T10 2022 Match 5 & 6

Date & Time: June 21, 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The track at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is an excellent one to bat on. After the first four matches, the average score batting first is 107. Another batting beauty is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s INV vs DNA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mehar Cheema has chipped in with 33 runs in two games and has a strike rate of 122.22 in this competition.

Batters

Razmal Shigiwal is a destructive top-order batter and he has amassed 204 runs in six innings while striking at 242.85 in ECS tournaments. He has also picked up six scalps with the ball.

All-rounders

Gill Shamsher smashed 19 from just six balls in the only game he batted. With the ball, he has returned with four scalps at an economy of 8.25.

Mohammad Safi has a good all-round record in ECS cricket. He has scored 201 runs at a strike rate of 211.57 and has taken 10 wickets in as many games.

Bowlers

Ahmad Ghani may leak runs but he has been amongst the wickets. He has picked up four wickets in as many overs so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in INV vs DNA Dream11 Prediction Team

Gill Shamsher (INV)

Ahmad Ghani (INV)

Daud Zadran (INV)

Razmal Shigiwal (DNA)

Mohammad Safi (DNA)

INV vs DNA Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Indian Vienna vs Donaustadt - ECS Austria T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Muhammad, Iqbal Hossain, Aman Ahmadzai, Mohammad Safi, Gill Shamsher, Daud Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Khitab Omari, Ahmad Ghani

Captain: Gill Shamsher Vice-captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Dream11 Team for Indian Vienna vs Donaustadt - ECS Austria T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Muhammad, Iqbal Hossain, Mohammad Safi, Gill Shamsher, Daud Zadran, Ishak Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Ahmad Ghani

Captain: Daud Zadran Vice-captain: Mohammad Safi

