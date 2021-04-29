INV vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Austria, Vienna match - April 29, 2021

In the 39th match of ECS T10 Austria, Vienna tournament, Indian Vienna will take on Pakistan CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Indian Vienna are currently in second spot on the points table with five wins from the eight matches they have played thus far. In their previous game, Indian Vienna steamrolled Salzburg by 10 wickets.

Batting first, Salzburg could only post 68/4 in 10 overs. Indian Vienna took just 3.3 overs to chase down the total. Mehar Cheema was the wrecker-in-chief with his 17-ball 55*.

Meanwhile, Pakistan CC are in fourth spot with four wins in the eight games they have played so far in the competition. In their previous game, Pakistan CC lost to Vienna Afghan by seven wickets. Pakistan CC posted 101/8 in 10 overs, which Vienna Afghan chased down in just 7 overs.

Going by their recent form, Indian Vienna are the favorites heading into this contest.

Squads to choose from

Indian Vienna

Amandeep Chhabra, Raul Bedi, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Sumer Shergill, Sumit Dhir, Sunny Bains, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Ahmad Ghani, Wasif Saluja, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Daud Zadran, Gursewak Sandhu, Kumud Jha, Kunal Joshi, Mani Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Shahil Momin, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mehar Cheema

Pakistan CC

Mirza Ahsan, Shahid Khalil, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif, Zia-ur-Rahman Shinwari, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, Sikandar Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Naeem Kamran, Naveed Hassan, Saveez Khawaja, Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif.

Probable Playing XIs

Indian Vienna

Kumud Jha, Sunny Bains, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Pankaj Sharma, Aman Chhabra, Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema(wk), Kunal Joshi(c), Wasif Saluja, Daud Zadran

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif(c), Naveed Sadiq, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Amir Naeem(wk), Sikander Hayat, Adal Afzal, Asif Zazai, Kamran Naeem, Khurram Shahzad

Match Details

Match: Indian Vienna vs Pakistan CC, Match 39

Date and Time: April 29, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground

Pitch report

The track at Seebarn Cricket Ground has been vastly assisting batsmen of late. However, bowlers are doing well by bowling good lines and lengths as well. A few teams did exceedingly well while chasing but batting first looks pretty good on this wicket.

The first innings par score is 100-120 with captains winning the toss and opting to bat first. Spinners will have a fair share of middle overs with their slower ones.

ECS T10 Austria, Vienna 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INV vs PKC)

INV vs PKC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Amir Naeem, Mirza Ahsan, Aman Chhabra, Sumer Shergill, Naveed Sadiq, Kunal Joshi, Sikander Hayat, Wasif Saluja, Adal Afzal, Asif Zazai

Captain: Naveed Sadiq, Vice-captain: Mehar Cheema

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Amir Naeem, Mirza Ahsan, Aman Chhabra, Sumer Shergill, Aqib Iqbal, Naveed Sadiq, Kunal Joshi, Wasif Saluja, Adal Afzal, Kamud Jha

Captain: Mehar Cheema, Vice-captain: Sumer Shergill