INV vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna 2nd Eliminator - May 01, 2021

Indian Vienna will lock horns with Salzburg in the second Eliminator of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Indian Vienna find themselves in a do-or-die situation after losing to Vienna Afghan in the first Qualifier by a 48-run margin. They finished at the top of the Group A points table with two wins from three matches.

Salzburg, on the other hand, are coming into the fixture on the back of a nine-wicket victory over Pakistan CC in the first Eliminator. They finished bottom of Group A with three losses.

Indian Vienna and Salzburg have met each other twice in the ECS T10 Vienna, with both teams emerging victorious once.

With a ticket to the final hanging in the balance, fans will be in for an exciting ECS T10 Vienna clash on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Sumer Shergill, Mehar Cheema (WK), Kumud Jha, Gursewak Sandhu, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Sunny Bains, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Mani Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Sumit Dhir, Wasif Saluja, Pankaj Sharma, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Raul Bedi and Naveen Prasad.

Salzburg

Advertisement

Abrar Bilal (WK), Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Imran Asif, Ali Shah, Muhammad Shahbaz, Ranjit Singh, Baljinder Singh, Vidi Gondal, Luqman Khan, Balwinder Singh, Murtaza Mumtaz, Abbas Ahmadzai, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Abas Saleem, Ameer Hamza and Nandeep Soggi.

Probable Playing XIs

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Sumer Shergill, Kumud Jha, Mehar Cheema (WK), Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Daud Zadran, Amandeep Chhabra, Gursewak Sandhu, Sumit Dhir, Wasif Saluja, Shahil Momin.

Salzburg

Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Imran Asif, Abrar Bilal (WK), Ranjit Singh, Balwinder Singh, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Muhammad Shahbaz, Ali Shah.

Match Details

Match: Indian Vienna vs Salzburg, Eliminator 2, ECS T10 Vienna

Date and Time: 1st May 2021, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The track at the Seebarn Cricket Ground has assisted both batsmen and bowlers. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before playing the big shots, the bowlers will get some movement early on with the new ball. The average first innings score at the venue is 103 runs.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INV vs SAL)

Advertisement

INV vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Abrar Bilal, Amandeep Chhabra, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Kunal Joshi, Shahil Momin, Zeeshan Goraya, Wasif Saluja, Saadii Cheema, Ali Shah.

Captain: Zeeshan Goraya. Vice-captain: Shahil Momin.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Abrar Bilal, Amandeep Chhabra, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Kunal Joshi, Shahil Momin, Zeeshan Goraya, Wasif Saluja, Saadii Cheema, Ali Shah.

Captain: Shahil Momin. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Goraya.