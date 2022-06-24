INV vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Crivket Series - Austria, Match 18

Indian CC Vienna (INV) will take on Vienna CC (VCC) in the 18th match of the European Cricket Series - Austria on Friday at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn.

Both teams have not played to their potential in this year's ECS tournament as they have continuously lost their last few matches. Vienna CC lost their last match to Donaustadt, while Indian CC Vienna won their last match against Austrian Cricket Tigers by 5 wickets.

Vienna CC will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Indian CC Vienna are expected to win the match.

INV vs VCC Probable Playing XI

INV Playing XI

Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Hossain, Kunal Joshi (c), Gill Shamsher, Mehar Cheema (wk), Ahmad Ghani, Iqbal Singh, Daud Zadran, Sumer Shergill, Khitab Omari, Amandeep Chhabra

VCC Playing XI

Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Jaweed Zadran, Ali Rahemi, Arsalan Arif, Aziz Khatak, Navin Wijesekara, Quinton Norris (c & wk), Hamid Khan, Divith Wijesekara

Match Details

INV vs VCC, European Cricket Series - Austria, Match 18

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

INV vs VCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Cheema, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 43 runs in the match against Donaustadt.

Batters

D Eckstein and N Wijesekera are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

D Zadran and G Shamsher are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Shamsher scored one run and took two wickets in the last match against ACT.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Akbarjan and J Zadran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Shergill is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in INV vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

D Eckstein (VCC)

G Shamsher (INV)

D Zadran (INV)

Indian CC Vienna vs Vienna CC: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Akbarjan - 107 runs and eight wickets

J Zadran - 98 runs and four wickets

G Shamsher - 54 runs and 11 wickets

Indian CC Vienna vs Vienna CC Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Series - Austria)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Cheema, N Wijesekera, R Singh, I Singh, D Eckstein, K Joshi, G Shamsher, D Zadran, J Zadran, A Akbarjan, K Omari

Captain: D Eckstein Vice Captain: G Shamsher

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Cheema, N Wijesekera, M Simpson, R Singh, D Eckstein, K Joshi, G Shamsher, D Zadran, J Zadran, A Akbarjan, S Shergill

Captain: D Eckstein Vice Captain: G Shamsher

