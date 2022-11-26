INV-W vs STA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women's T20, Match 1

Invincibles Women (INV-W) will take on Stars Women (STA-W) in Match 1 of the Pakistan Women's T20 on Saturday at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the INV-W vs STA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament. Invincibles Women have various in-form and experienced players, whereas Stars Women have a young squad of promising players.

Stars will try their best to win the match, but Invincibles are a relatively better team and are expected to win this encounter.

INV-W vs STA-W Match Details

Match 1 of the Pakistan Women's T20 will be played on November 26 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore. The game is set to begin at 10:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INV-W vs STA-W, Pakistan Women's T20, Match 1

Date and Time: 26th November 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Lahore

Pitch Report

The Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

INV-W vs STA-W Form Guide

INV-W - Will be playing their first match

STA-W - Will be playing their first match

INV-W vs STA-W Probable Playing XI

INV-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Y Amir (wk), W Hussain, F Zahra, G Rukh, A Masood, A Saleem, F Khan, R Rafi, S Malik, N Sharmin, G Uswa

STA-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

A Amin (wk), F Naved, A Asim, C Chishti, H Sajjad, A Bilal, H Bilal, A Kainaat, S Masooma, M Riasat, K Wahab

INV-W vs STA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Amir

Y Amir, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Amin is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

F Zahra

F Naved and F Zahra are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. G Rukh is another good choice for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's contest.

All-rounders

A Bilal

A Saleem and A Bilal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F Khan is another good option for today's match.

Bowlers

S Malik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sharmin and S Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs. S Masooma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

INV-W vs STA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

F Naved

F Naved is one of the best players in the Stars Women's squad. She will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks.

F Zahra

F Zahra is among the best picks in the Invincibles Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for INV-W vs STA-W, Match 1

N Sharmin

A Bilal

F Zahra

F Naved

A Saleem

Invincibles Women vs Stars Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers who will also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Invincibles Women vs Stars Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Amin, Y Amir

Batters: F Naved, F Zahra, G Rukh

All-rounders: A Saleem, A Bilal, F Khan

Bowlers: N Sharmin, S Masooma, S Malik

Invincibles Women vs Stars Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Amir

Batters: F Naved, F Zahra, G Rukh, A Asim

All-rounders: A Saleem, A Bilal, H Bilal

Bowlers: N Sharmin, S Masooma, S Malik

