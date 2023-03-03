International Warriors vs DCC Starlets - Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

International Warriors (INW) will take on DCC Starlets (DCS) in match number 40 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the INW vs DCS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

International Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the Group B points table. They have lost all four of their encounters and will be desperate to turn things around.

DCC Starlets, on the other hand, are just one spot above them. They have one win, two losses and a no-result so far. Their only win was in their first game against Chargers.

INW vs DCS, Match Details

The 40th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League between International Warriors and DCC Starlets will be played on March 3, 2023 at ICC Academy, Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: INW vs DCS

Date & Time: March 3, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently got big scores throughout this tournament and teams batting first have won 24 out of the 39 matches that have been played so far.

INW vs DCS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

International Warriors: L, L, NR, W

DCC Starlets: L, L, L, L

INW vs DCS Probable Playing 11 today

International Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

International Warriors Probable Playing XI: Imran Meyen, Pratik Shettigar (wk), Clinton Berkenshaw, Azeem Siddiqui (c), Ashish Maheshwari, Varun Kumar-I, Vijender Singh Rana, Pratham Gupta, Faheem Kakroo, and hayan Khan.

DCC Starlets Team News

No major injury concerns.

DCC Starlets Probable Playing XI: Vaibhav Vaswani (wk), Rameez Shahzad (c), Vansh Kumar, Nemika Benthota, Mohammad Nafees, Angad Nehru, Yug Sharma, Mathew George, Saad Abdullah, Ibrahim Vijdani, and Krish Poduval.

Today’s INW vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Pratik Shettigar (2 matches, 50 runs)

Pratik Shettigar got out for a duck against IIL but was excellent in the last fixture against MEM. The INW wicketkeeper-batter struck 50 off 38 balls in a knock that comprised four boundaries and three sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Yug Sharma (2 matches, 14 runs, 5 wickets)

Yug Sharma has not fired with the bat but he has bowled superbly. The left-arm pacer returned with 5/24 in the last game against ECC.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nafees (3 innings, 44 runs, 4 wickets)

Mohammad Nafees can be effective with both bat and ball. The DCS seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 141.94. With the ball, he has taken four scalps.

Top Bowler Pick

Saad Abdullah (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Saad Abdullah has bowled well in this competition. The leg-spinner has taken two wickets in as many games and he has dished out economical spells.

INW vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

Rameez Shahzad (2 matches, 106 runs)

Rameez Shahzad is a destructive batter at the top of the order and has looked in fine form. He has amassed 106 runs in two innings and has a strike rate of 176.67 in this tournament.

Azeem Siddiqui (3 matches, 89 runs, 3 wickets)

Azeem Siddiqui has made effective all-round contributions in this competition. He has scored 89 runs in three innings while striking at 193.48. He has picked up three wickets with the ball as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for INW vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rameez Shahzad 106 runs in 2 matches Mohammad Nafees 44 runs & 4 wickets in 3 innings Azeem Siddiqui 89 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Yug Sharma 14 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Clinton Berkenshaw 28 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches

INW vs DCS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be vital in this encounter. Thus, the likes of Rameez Shahzad, Mohammad Nafees, Clinton Berkenshaw, Azeem Siddiqui, and Yug Sharma will be the ones to watch out for.

INW vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for International Warriors vs DCC Starlets - ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Wicketkeeper: Pratik Shettigars

Batters: Azeem Siddiqui, Shayan Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Yug Sharma

All-rounders: Angad Nehru, Mohammad Nafees, Clinton Berkenshaw, Ashish Maheshwari

Bowlers: Saad Abdullah, Nemika Benthota

INW vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for International Warriors vs DCC Starlets - ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Wicketkeepers: Pratik Shettigars, Vansh Kumar

Batters: Imran Meyen, Azeem Siddiqui, Rameez Shahzad, Yug Sharma

All-rounders: Angad Nehru, Mohammad Nafees, Clinton Berkenshaw

Bowlers: Saad Abdullah, Pratham Gupta

