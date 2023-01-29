INW vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 1

The 1st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will see the International Warriors (INW) squaring off against Emirates NBD CKT Club (ECC) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday (January 29).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ECC vs INW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Emirates NBD CKT Club has various in-form and experienced players, whereas the International Warriors have a young squad.

The International Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but Emirates NBD CKT Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ECC vs INW Match Details

The 1st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on January 29 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ECC vs INW, Match 1

Date and Time: 29th January 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

ECC vs INW Form Guide

ECC - Will be playing their first match

INW - Will be playing their first match

ECC vs INW Probable Playing XI

ECC Playing XI

No injury updates

Vaibhav, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Akhlaq Haidar, Mohammad Shahir (wk), Muhammad Imran-IV, Santosh Pillai, Muzammil Charan (c), Dhiman Bhaumik, Anuj Thakur, Mubashir Bukhari, Chakura Raveen

INW Playing XI

No injury updates

Hamad Arshad, Shamim Ali (c), Nizakat Ali (wk), Pratik Shettigar, Imran Meyen, Srivantha Thilakahetti, Samay Mishra, Husein Juzar, Lucky Abbas, Thinus Steyn, Varun Kumar-I

ECC vs INW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Shahir

M Shahir is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Ali is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Yasir

M Yasir and A Haidar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Singh played exceptionally well in the last match and is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Khan

S Khan and H Arshad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Pillai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Anwar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Bhaumik and S Anwar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Pirzada is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ECC vs INW match captain and vice-captain choices

M Yasir

M Yasir will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Haidar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Haidar as he will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ECC vs INW, Match 1

S Pillai

S Khan

A Haidar

H Arshad

M Yasir

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs International Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs International Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Shahir

Batters: V Singh, A Haidar, M Yasir

All-rounders: S Khan, H Arshad, S Pillai, T Steyn, M Charan

Bowlers: S Anwar, D Bhaumik

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs International Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Shahir

Batters: A Haidar, M Yasir

All-rounders: S Khan, H Arshad, S Pillai, T Steyn, M Charan

Bowlers: S Anwar, D Bhaumik, Z Pirzada

Poll : 0 votes