INW vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 26

The International Warriors (INW) will be up against Mid-East Metals (MEM) in the 26th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, November 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the INW vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The International Warriors have had a torrid campaign so far. They have lost all three of their matches by big margins and find themselves at the bottom of the standings. Mid-East Metals, meanwhile, began their campaign with a victory against the Dubai Dare Devils. However, they lost their next two matches and are fourth from the bottom with two points to their name.

INW vs MEM Match Details, Match 26

The 26th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on November 11 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INW vs MEM, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: 7th November 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

INW vs MEM Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy has favored the batters in this format. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to play shots on the up. The short boundaries also help the batting sides.

Last 5 matches (ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 155.8

Average second-innings score: 145.4

INW vs MEM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

International Warriors: L-L-L

Mid-East Metals: L-L-W

INW vs MEM probable playing 11s for today’s match

International Warriors injury/team news

No major injury updates.

International Warriors Probable Playing 11

Nizakat Ali (wk), Diyon Stouter, Haseeb Lashari, Javed Siddiqi (c), Samay Mishra, Husein Juzar, Gayan Randiligama, Lucky Abbas, Shayan Khan, Varun Kumar-I, Usman Azim

Mid-East Metals injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Mid-East Metals Probable Playing 11

Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Awais Noor, Faizan Awan, Nouman Khan, Haroon Altaf, Khurram Khawaja, Mannal Siddiqui, Muhammad Asif, Tehran Khan, Basit Ali-I, and Hazrat Bila

INW vs MEM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Ur Rehman (3 matches, 63 runs, Strike Rate: 128.57)

A Ur Rehman is a wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's second-highest run-scorer with 63 runs in three matches at a strike rate of over 128.

Top Batter pick

F Awan (3 matches, 43 runs, Average: 122.86)

F Awan has managed 43 runs at a strike rate close to 123 in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 so far. He will be eager to add to his tally today.

Top All-rounder pick

Z Ameer (2 matches, 47 runs and 3 wickets)

Z Ameer has been a valuable all-rounder for his team. He has amassed 47runs at a strike rate close to 115 and has also taken three wickets in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

T Khan (3 matches, 14 runs and 4 wickets)

T Khan is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side with four wickets at a wonderful economy rate of 6.73. He has scored 14 runs.

INW vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Khawaja

K Khawaja is the highest run-scorer for his team in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, having amassed 76 runs at an average of 25.33. He has also taken four wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your INW vs MEM Dream11 fantasy team.

H Arshad

Despite playing just one game so far, H Arshad has shown plenty of talent. He scored 45 runs and also took three wickets at an economy of 6.50 against the Future Mattress.

5 Must-picks with players stats for INW vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Khawaja 76 runs and 4 wickets 193 points Z Ameer 47 runs and 3 wickets 163 points T Khan 14 runs and 4 wickets 158 points H Arshad 45 runs and 3 wickets 148 points H Bilal 4 wickets 143 points

INW vs MEM match expert tips

H Arshad is an unpopular multiplier pick in Dream11 and therefore, could prove to be a differential player in the INW vs MEM match.

INW vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

INW vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Ur Rehman

Batters: F Awan, S Thilakahetti, A Noor

All-rounders: K Khawaja (c), Z Ameer, H Arshad (vc), T Steyn

Bowlers: T Yasin, H Bilal, B Ali

INW vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

INW vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Ur Rehman, N Ali

Batters: F Awan, S Thilakahetti, A Noor

All-rounders: K Khawaja, Z Ameer (c), H Arshad

Bowlers: T Yasin (vc), H Bilal, B Ali

