IOM-W vs GRE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECN Continental Cup T20I, Match 1

The 1st match of the ECN Continental Cup T20I will see Isle of Man Women (IOM-W) squaring off against Greece Women (GRE-W) at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Friday, August 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IOM-W vs GRE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches, and will look to get off to a positive start to the tournament. It will be interesting to see which team has a greater impact in the opening contest of the coveted competition.

IOM-W vs GRE-W Match Details

The 1st match of the ECN Continental Cup T20I will be played on August 4 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IOM-W vs GRE-W, Match 1

Date and Time: 4th August 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Pacers and spinners both will be crucial on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second.

IOM-W vs GRE-W Form Guide

IOM-W - Will be playing their first match

GRE-W - Will be playing their first match

IOM-W vs GRE-W Probable Playing XI

IOM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Rebecca Webster (wk), Kim Carney, Ellan Cleator, Caitlin Henery, Andrea Littlejohns, Lucy Barnett, Alanya Thorpe, Bliss Murtagh, Danielle Murphy, Jo Hicks , Emma Miller

GRE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Angeliki Argiropoulou (wk), Theodara Parisi Merimeri, Crysoula Kanta, Dafni Sofia Vlachopoulou, Evangellia Spirido Grammenou, Maria Syrioti, Angeliki Savvani, Sofia Theodosia Varzakakou, Maria Vervitsioti, Sofia Nefeling Georgota, Adamantia Makri

IOM-W vs GRE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Argiropoulou

A Argiropoulou is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. R Webster is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Carney

C Kanta and K Carney are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Cleator played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

L Barnett

A Savvani and L Barnett are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Thorpe is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

C Perry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Polymeri and C Perry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Murphy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IOM-W vs GRE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Barnett

L Barnett will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Savvani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Savvani as she will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IOM-W vs GRE-W, Match 1

A Savvani

L Barnett

A Thorpe

C Perry

M Polymeri

Isle of Man Women vs Greece Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least 6 bowlers and all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Isle of Man Women vs Greece Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Argiropoulou

Batters: C Kanta, K Carney, E Cleator

All-rounders: L Barnett (c), A Thorpe, A Savvani (vc)

Bowlers: D Murphy, M Polymeri, M Vervitsioti, C Perry

Isle of Man Women vs Greece Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Argiropoulou

Batters: C Kanta, K Carney

All-rounders: L Barnett (c), A Thorpe (vc), A Savvani

Bowlers: D Murphy, M Polymeri, M Vervitsioti, C Perry, J Hicks