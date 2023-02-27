IPC vs DCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 3

The Independents (IPC) will take on Darmsdat CC (DCC) in the third match of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, February 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IPC vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

This will be the third match of the tournament. The IPC and DCC will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The two teams will be looking to get off to a winning start.

IPC vs DCC Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The third match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on February 27 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IPC vs DCC, European Cricket League T10, Match 3

Date and Time: February 27, 2022, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

IPC vs DCC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval will be good for seam bowling. The openers might struggle to score runs but the conditions will improve for batting as the game progresses.

IPC vs DCC probable playing XIs for today’s match

IPC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

IPC Probable Playing XI

M Clayton, T Nightingale, O Nightingale, C Peatfield, E Attwood, N le Tissier, M Stokes, A Stokes, W Peatfield, T Peatfield, and W Martin.

DCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DCC Probable Playing XI

Q Olfat, A Shakoor, A Nazir, H Khan, M Umar, A Ali, U Khan, M Khan, P Akhoudzada, K Rehman, and M Nasseri.

IPC vs DCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Clayton

M Clayton can give the team a good start and is pretty good behind the stumps. Clayton is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

A Shakoor

A Shakoor could play with an aggressive approach in the top order and change the course of the match. He will be the best bet from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

M Stokes

M Stokes has been good with both the bat and the ball. He could be a match-winner in both innings of the match and is the best pick from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

Parwiz Akhoudzada

Akhoudzada's biggest asset is his pace. He can be lethal with the new ball and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

IPC vs DCC Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

M Stokes

M Stokes has the ability to be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. His ability to score quick runs and pick up important wickets makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

M Umar

M Umar is a very important player for his team. He can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for IPC vs DCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

M Stokes

M Umar

M Clayton

P Akhoudzada

A Shakoor

IPC vs DCC match expert tips

The pitch will be good for seam bowling. Middle-order batters and all-rounders who can seam the ball will be good picks for the match.

IPC vs DCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Clayton

Batters: A Shakoor, T Nightingale, O Nightingale

All-rounders: M Stokes, A Stokes, A Ali, M Umar

Bowlers: K Rehman, P Akhoudzada, T Peatfield

IPC vs DCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Clayton

Batters: A Shakoor, T Nightingale, O Nightingale

All-rounders: M Stokes, A Stokes, A Ali, M Umar

Bowlers: K Rehman, P Akhoudzada, T Peatfield

