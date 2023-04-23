IPR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup 2023, Match 6

The sixth match of the RCA T20 Cup 2023 will see the IPRC Kigali CC (IPR) take on the Zonic Tigers CC (ZCT) at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday, April 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IPR vs ZCT Dream11 prediction.

IPR Kigali CC have shown glimpses of their ability this season with one win in two outings so far. Their batting unit has been impressive, with Oscar Manishimwe standing out the most.

As for the Zonic Tigers, they started their season with a big win against Kigali CC. They will start as hot favorites in this fixture given their balance and firepower on both fronts.

With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game is on the cards in Kigali.

IPR vs ZCT Match Details

IPRC Kigali CC and Zonic Tigers CC will lock horns in the sixth match of the RCA T20 Cup 2023 on Sunday. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IPR vs ZCT, RCA T20 Cup 2023, Match 6

Date and Time: April 23rd, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

IPR vs ZCT probable playing 11s for today’s match

IPRC Kigali CC injury/team news

No injury concerns for IPRC Kigali.

IPRC Kigali CC probable playing 11

Niyomugabo Isaie, Oscar Manishimwe, Aime Mucyodusenge (wk), Jean Pierre Rukundo, Emile Rukiriza, Ndayishimiye Theophile, Zirahangaje Francois, Iradukunda Jean Michel (c), Eric Kubwimana, Giraneza Althimon and Nsengiyaremye David.

Zonic Tigers CC injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zonic Tigers CC.

Zonic Tigers CC probable playing 11

Wilson Niyitanga, Daniel Gumyusenge, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf (wk), Martin Akayezu (c), Israel Mugisha, Steven Ntwari, Ignace Ntirenganya, Rodrigues Niyomugabo, Niyonshuti Elie and Kwizera Onesme.

IPR vs ZCT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf (4 off 4 in the previous game)

Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf has been in good form of late, coming with scores of 4* and 24 with the bat. Apart from his batting skills, Yussuf is a fine keeper as well, adding value with the gloves.

With Yussuf known for his big-hitting prowess, he is a top pick for your IPR vs ZCT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Niyomugabo Isaie (24(9) in the previous game)

Niyomugabo Isaie has been decent in this tournament so far, scoring 84 runs in two matches. He is striking at over 120, holding him in good stead.

With Isaie capable of scoring big runs and in good form, he is a top pick for your IPR vs ZCT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Martin Akayezu (2/10 in the previous game)

Martin Akayezu impressed in the previous game against Kigali CC, picking up two wickets in three overs. In addition to his bowling prowess, Martin also bats in the middle order as a finisher.

Given his all-round skills, Martin Akayezu is a fine pick for your IPR vs ZCT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Israel Mugisha (2/17 in the previous game)

Israel Mugisha was one of the top performers for the Tigers, picking up two wickets while conceding only 17 runs. He has five wickets in his last four matches at a healthy economy to show for his efforts as well.

With Mugisha likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your IPR vs ZCT Dream11 prediction team.

IPR vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Gumyusenge

Daniel Gumyusenge is one of the most feared batters in the competition with 85 runs in his last two matches. Daniel has also picked up four wickets with the ball. With Gumyusenge likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your IPR vs ZCT Dream11 prediction team.

Aime Mucyodusenge

Aime Mucyodusenge has scores of four and 14 in the tournament at a strike rate of 200. He is a skilled batter who can score quick runs in the top order, with his keeping skills also adding value. With Aime due for a big score, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your IPR vs ZCT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IPR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Wilson Niyitanga 18(25) in the previous game Isreal Mugisha 2/17 in the previous game Niyomugabo Isaie 24(9) in the previous game

IPR vs ZCT match expert tips

Wilson Niyitanga had a lukewarm outing in his previous game, scoring 18 runs off 25 balls in the top order. Despite his indifferent start to the tournament, Wilson is capable of scoring big runs and at a healthy strike rate as well. If he does find his groove early on, Wilson could be a fine pick for your IPR vs ZCT Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IPR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IPR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IPR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Chris Yussuf, A Mucyodusenge (vc)

Batters: W Niyitanga, N Isaie, J Pierre

All-rounders: M Akayezu, D Gumyusenge (c), I Ntirenganya, E Rukiriza

Bowlers: I Mugisha, I Jean-Michael

IPR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IPR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: O Manishimwe, A Mucyodusenge

Batters: J Hakizimana, N Isaie, J Pierre (c)

All-rounders: M Akayezu (vc), D Gumyusenge, I Ntirenganya, E Rukiriza

Bowlers: I Mugisha, G Althimon

Poll : 0 votes