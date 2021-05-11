IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ODD Match - May 12th, 2021

The second game between Ireland Wolves and the Netherlands A is set to take place at the Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow on Wednesday.

Although the Ireland Wolves had a decent start to the series, they were given a run for their money in the first match. Led by Harry Tector, the Wolves have a relatively experienced side that boasts veteran George Dockrell and former national team captain William Porterfield. However, their inexperienced bowling attack might be an issue, with Curtis Campher and Shane Getkate having to bear the load in the middle overs. Nevertheless, the Wolves are the favorites with home conditions also playing into their hands.

The Netherlands A side are also well-equipped, with a few familiar faces in Stephan Myburgh and Logan van Beek featuring for them in the previous game. Adding Bas de Leede's sensational rise to prominence over the last few months only sweetens the deal as the Dutch look to up their game against hosts Ireland. Although they will start as underdogs, the Netherlands A did show enough promise in the first encounter, paving the way for a cracking encounter on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Ireland Wolves

Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young.

Netherlands A

Scott Edwards (c), Vikramjit Singh, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tobias Visse, Musa Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Wolves

William Porterfield, Tim Tector, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny (wk), George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase and Neil Rock

Netherlands A

Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad and Vivian Kingma

Match Details

Match: Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands A, 2nd ODD

Date & Time: 12th May 2021, at 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oak Hill Cricket Club should favor the pacers, with movement off the surface available in abundance. While the new-ball bowlers should dictate the proceedings early on, the batsmen will ideally look to bide their time in the middle before going big. With this being the second game in two days at the venue, the spinners might come into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with anything around 250 being a competitive total here. With the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Edwards, H Tector, S Myburgh, W Porterfield, B de Leede, C Campher, G Dockrell, L van Beek, C Young, P Chase and P Boissevain

Captain: S Myburgh. Vice-captain: G Dockrell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Edwards, H Tector, S Myburgh, W Porterfield, B de Leede, S Getkate, G Dockrell, L van Beek, C Young, P Chase and V Kingma

Captain: G Dockrell, Vice-aptain: B de Leede