IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ODD Match - May 13th, 2021

The third and final ODD between Ireland Wolves and the Netherlands A is set to take place in Wicklow on Thursday.

The home side, Ireland Wolves, have been dominant in the series, with their superior depth and balance coming to the fore at a time of need. Led by Harry Tector, the Irish have stuck to their strengths, with the likes of Shane Getkate and Craig Young impressing with bat and ball, respectively. With a series triumph on their minds, Ireland Wolves will go all-out for the win.

Their opponents, the Netherlands A side, have done well in patches, but their batting unit is yet to fire in unison. Despite boasting the return of Stephan Myburgh and young prospect Bas de Leede, the Netherlands A will start the game as underdogs, given their recent run of form. But with a bowling unit that has held its own in the series, the Dutch should give the hosts a run for their money, making for an exciting clash to close out the series in Wicklow.

Squads to choose from

Ireland Wolves

Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young.

Netherlands A

Scott Edwards (c), Vikramjit Singh, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tobias Visse, Musa Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Wolves

William Porterfield, Tim Tector, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny (wk), George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase and Neil Rock

Netherlands A

Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad and Vivian Kingma

Match Details

Match: Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands A, 3rd ODD

Date & Time: 13th May 2021, at 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the new-ball bowlers should get movement off the surface early on, the spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs. However, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat, which makes for an even contest in the middle overs. 250-260 is about par at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Doheny, H Tector, S Myburgh, B Cooper, S Getkate, L van Beek, G Dockrell, B de Leede, P Boissevain, P Chase and P van Meekeren

Captain: B Cooper. Vice-captain: G Dockrell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Edwards, H Tector, J McCollum, B Cooper, S Getkate, L van Beek, G Dockrell, B de Leede, V Kingma, P Chase and P van Meekeren

Captain: G Dockrell. Vice-captain: B de Leede