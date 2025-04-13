IR-A vs SL-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will see Sri Lanka A (SL-A) squaring off against Ireland A (IR-A) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, April 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka A have a strong squad with a perfect balance of bowlers and batters. They contain several all-rounders who can play well in today's match. Ireland A, on the other hand, look weaker on paper when compared with Sri Lanka A.

The two teams have played a total of 5 head-to-head matches. Sri Lanka A have managed to win all of fhem.

SL-A vs IR-A Match Details

The first ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will be played on April 13 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game will take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-A vs IR-A, 1st ODI Match

Date and Time: 13th April, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings.

SL-A vs IR-A Form Guide

SL-A - Will be playing their first match

IR-A - Will be playing their first match

SL-A vs IR-A Probable Playing XI

SL-A Playing XI

No injury updates

S Samarawickrama (wk), D Madushanka, N Fernando, D Hemalatha, M Shiraz, K Mishara, C Wickramasinghe, P Rathnayake, L Croospulle, W Sahan, S Arachchige

IR-A Playing XI

No injury updates

R Adair, S Topping, J Neill, S Doheny (wk), G Hoey, T Mayes, M Foster, C Carmichael, B Calitz, L McCarthy, M Topping

SL-A vs IR-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Samarawickrama

S Samarawickrama is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. S Doheny is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

N Fernando

R Adair and N Fernando are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. N Fernando is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. K Mishara is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Arachchige

C Wickramasinghe and S Arachchige are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. A Arachchige will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. C Carmichael is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

D Madushanka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Madushanka and D Hemalatha. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. D Madushanka was in great form in the recent one day matches. F Hand is another good bowler pick for today's match.

SL-A vs IR-A match captain and vice-captain choices

S Arachchige

S Arachchige is one of the most crucial picks from Sri Lanka A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

C Wickramasinghe

C Wickramasinghe is another crucial pick from Sri Lanka A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for SL-A vs IR-A, 1st ODI Match

C Wickramasinghe

S Arachchige

D Madushanka

S Samarawickrama

C Carmichael

Sri Lanka A vs Ireland A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka A vs Ireland A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Samarawickrama, S Doheny

Batters: N Fernando, K Mishara, R Adair

All-rounders: C Wickramasinghe, C Carmichael, S Arachchige

Bowlers: D Madushanka, F Hand, D Hemalatha

Sri Lanka A vs Ireland A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samarawickrama

Batters: N Fernando, P Rathnayake, R Adair

All-rounders: C Wickramasinghe, C Carmichael, S Arachchige, J Neill

Bowlers: D Madushanka, M Shiraz, D Hemalatha

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

