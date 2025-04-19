IR-A vs SL-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025, 4th ODI

The 4th ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will see Sri Lanka A (SL-A) squaring off against Ireland A (IR-A) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, April 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Sri Lanka A have won their last two matches and are currently leading the series. They won their last match against Afghanistan A by six wickets. Ireland A, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches of the series.

These two teams have played a total of six head-to-head matches. Sri Lanka A have managed to win all the matches.

SL-A vs IR-A Match Details

The 4th ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will be played on April 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

SL-A vs IR-A, 4th ODI Match

Date and Time: April 19, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Ireland A and Afghanistan A, where a total of 410 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

Ad

SL-A vs IR-A Form Guide

SL-A - W W

IR-A - L L

SL-A vs IR-A Probable Playing XI

SL-A Playing XI

No injury updates

S Samarawickrama (wk), D Madushanka, N Fernando, D Hemalatha, M Shiraz, K Mishara, C Wickramasinghe, P Rathnayake, L Udara, S Dinusha, S Arachchige

IR-A Playing XI

No injury updates

R Adair, J Neill, S Doheny (wk), G Hoey, T Mayes, C Carmichael, B Calitz, L McCarthy, M Topping, C DeFreitas, C Robertson

Ad

SL-A vs IR-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Samarawickrama

S Samarawickrama is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 147 runs in the last two matches. L Udara is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Adair

R Adair and N Fernando are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Fernando is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He has scored 53 runs in the last two matches. C DeFreitas is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

S Arachchige

J Neill and S Arachchige are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. A Arachchige will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 101 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. C Carmichael is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Madushanka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Madushanka and D Hemalatha. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on this pitch. D Madushanka was in great form in the recent matches. He has picked up four wickets in the last two matches. T Ratnayake is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

SL-A vs IR-A match captain and vice-captain choices

S Arachchige

S Arachchige is one of the most crucial picks from Sri Lanka A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 101 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

S Samarawickrama

S Samarawickrama is another crucial pick from Sri Lanka A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has scored 147 runs in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for SL-A vs IR-A, 4th ODI Match

S Arachchige

D Madushanka

S Samarawickrama

D Hemalatha

T Ratnayake

Sri Lanka A vs Ireland A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka A vs Ireland A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Samarawickrama

Ad

Batters: N Fernando, R Adair

All-rounders: C Wickramasinghe, C Carmichael, S Arachchige, J Neill

Bowlers: D Madushanka, T Ratnayake, D Hemalatha, T Mayes

Sri Lanka A vs Ireland A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samarawickrama, L Udara

Ad

Batters: R Adair

All-rounders: S Arachchige, J Neill

Bowlers: D Madushanka, T Ratnayake, D Hemalatha, T Mayes, L McCarthy, M Shiraz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️