IR vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal - April 27, 2021

In the 42nd match of the ECS T10 Portugal tournament, the Indian Royals will take on the Coimbra Knights at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Tuesday.

The Indian Royals have played eight games in the ECS tournament so far, winning just four of them. They are in fifth spot in the ECS points table. In their last ECS game, the Indian Royals lost to Gorkha 11 by nine wickets and will look to return to winning ways in this match.

Meanwhile, the Coimbra Knights are also having a poor ECS campaign, as they are occupying the sixth spot, having won just one of their ten games so far in the competition. In their last ECS match, the Coimbra Knights lost to Oporto Cricket Club by 16 runs.

The Knights are already out of reckoning for the ECS knockouts and have only pride to play for.

ECS T10 Portugal: Squads to choose from

Indian Royals

Sukhwinder Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Muhammad Saad, Dhiraj Minhas, Sourabh Sandhu, Abu Sufyan, Yogesh Sharma, Faisal Riaz, Jatinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui.

Coimbra Knights

Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma.

Probable Playing XIs

Indian Royals

Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Faisal Riaz, Yogesh Sharma, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Sukhwinder Singh(c), Manjeet Singh(wk), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqi.

Coimbra Knights

Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, Tom Nicholas, Chris Redhead(c), Lovey Saini, Sukwinder Singh, Miguel Stoneman, Panda Waddup, MD Zaman(wk), Clive Worth, Shahid Niaz.

Match Details

Match: Indian Royals vs Coimbra Knights, Match 42.

Date and Time (IST): April 27; 12.00 AM.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo for this ECS game. However, bowlers are expected to have their say in the powerplay overs. Interestingly, pacers have dominated in the powerplay during the ECS tournament so far.

The average first-innings score is around 80-90 runs, with the pitch expected to slow down as the game progresses. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first on this wicket.

ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (IR vs CK)

IR vs CK Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Saad, Amandeep Singh, Pedro Madeira, Panda Waddup, Jaswinder Kumar, Miguel Stoneman, Tony Madeira, Chris Redhead, Syed Ali Naqi, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini.

Captain: Miguel Stoneman. Vice-captain: Amandeep Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Saad, MD Zaman, Jasbinder Singh, Panda Waddup, Jaswinder Kumar, Miguel Stoneman, Chris Redhead, Syed Ali Naqi, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Manjeet Singh.

Captain: Jasbinder Singh. Vice-captain: Sukwinder Singh.