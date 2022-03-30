IR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 11 and 12

The Indian Royals (IR) will take on Fighters CC (FIG) in the ECS Cartaxo T10's 11th and 12th matches at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Both teams have been without a win so far and are in the midst of a poor campaign. While the Indian Royals suffered a defeat in both of their matches, Fighters CC lost all three. The Indian Royals currently occupy fourth place in the standings, while Fighters CC are in last place.

IR vs FIG Probable Playing 11 Today

IR XI

Yasar Mustafa (wk), Amandeep Khokhar, Navendu Sinha, Sukhwinder Singh (c), John Zinkus, MD Shaikat, Jai Prakash, Rayhan Khan, KC Lakshman, Ullah Ahammad, Vishal Arora.

FIG XI

Manjit Singh (wk), Deepu Mansurpuria, Vicky Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr (c), Jaswinder Kumar, Parwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mazhar Javed, Pinda Aujla, Vikas, Rajwinder Singh

Match Details

IR vs FIG, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 11 and 12

Date and Time: 30th March, 2022, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium is well-balanced. Batting has been easier in the early stages of the game, while bowlers have proven to be more effective in the second innings. The team that wins the toss will almost undoubtedly choose to bat first in addition to playing freely.

Today’s IR vs FIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasar Mustafa - He has not been in good touch with the bat so far, scoring only nine runs in two matches. Mustafa will look to help his side with the bat and behind the stumps.

Batters

Amandeep Khokar - He is an experienced batter for the side but has miserably failed in both the games, scoring only 20 runs. Khokar is expected to perform better in today's game.

All-rounders

Mandeep Singh Jr.- Though he hasn't performed with the bat, he has proved effective in bowling, picking up four wickets at an average of 18.75. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Jai Prakash - He has led his side from the front with his all-round exploits. Prakash has picked up three wickets and has scored seven runs at a strike rate of 72.5.

Top 3 best players to pick in IR vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

Vicky Singh (FIG) – 28 points

Gurwinder Singh (FIG) – 67 points

Ullah Ahammad (IR) – 75 points

Important stats for IR vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

Parwinder Singh: Three matches, 56 runs.

Deepu Mansurpuria: Three matches, 27 runs and four wickets.

Jai Prakash: Two matches, three wickets and seven runs.

IR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Today

IR vs FIG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasar Mustafa, Amandeep Khokhar, Navendu Sinha, Deepu Mansurpuria, Sukhwinder Singh, John Zinkus, Mandeep Singh Jr, Parwinder Singh, Jai Prakash, Rayhan Khan, Mazhar Javed.

Captain: John Zinkus. Vice-captain: Jai Prakash.

IR vs FIG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manjit Singh, Amandeep Khokhar, Vicky Singh, Deepu Mansurpuria, MD Shaikat, John Zinkus, Mandeep Singh Jr, Parwinder Singh, Jai Parkash, Rayhan Khan, Mazhar Javed.

Captain: John Zinkus. Vice-captain: Deepu Mansurpuria.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee