IR vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 20th, 2021

Indian Royals will take on Gorkha 11 in the 29th match of the ECS T10 Portugal on Tuesday. It will be the day's first of the two meetings between the sides.

The Indian Royals, who will face the Miranda Dragons twice on Monday night, started their ECS T10 Portugal campaign with two losses against Oeiras. They then beat the Oporto Cricket Club in back-to-back matches.

Gorkha 11, meanwhile, have been sensational in the ECS T10 Portugal so far and are undefeated in their last five matches. They will head into Tuesday's fixture on the back of a nine-wicket win over the Miranda Dragons.

Gorkha 11 defeated the Indian Royals in the last meeting between the two sides and are the favorites to win the upcoming fixture as well.

Squads to choose from:

Indian Royals

Rohit Kumar (WK), Manjeet Singh, Abu Sufyan, Harmolak Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Muhammad Saad Ansari, Jasbinder Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh and Faisal Riaz.

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Royals

Rohit Kumar (WK), Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Muhammad Saad Ansari, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh.

Gorkha 11

Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (wk), Manjit Singh, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Bhardwaj, Absar Alam, Sarvesh Kumar, Madhukar Thapa (c), Sripal Matta.

Match Details

Match: Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11, 29th Match, ECS T10 Portugal

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Date and Time: 20th April, 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (IR vs GOR)

IR vs GOR Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Ansari, S Ghimire, A Singh, A Andani, J Kumar, Imran Khan, M Thapa, M S Nipo, S Matta, R Bhardwaj, S Singh

Captain: M S Nipo. Vice-captain: Imran Khan Jr

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Ansari, A Andani, J Kumar, A Singh, Imran Khan, M Thapa, M S Nipo, S Matta, R Bhardwaj, S Singh, S A Naqi

Captain: A Andani. Vice-captain: S Matta