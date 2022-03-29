IR vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 Matches 5 & 6

The Indian Royals (IR) will take on Gorkha 11 (GOR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Tuesday.

The Indian Royals, who will be starting their ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 campaign today, won the Bronze Final in the ECS T10 Portugal 2021. Meanwhile, Gorkha 11 have a win and loss to their name in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 so far.

IR vs GOR Probable Playing 11 today

Indian Royals: John Zinkus, Amandeep Khokar (wk), Jass Singh, Jay Singh, Lucky Pal, Shafraz Nizar, Sukhwinder Singh (c), Ahmad Siddiqui, Ullah Ahammad, Gurpreet Singh, Jai Prakash

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (wk), Imran Khan, Muhammad Adnan, Rahul Vishwakarma, Fakhrul Hussain, Roushan Singh, Sripal Matta, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Madhukar Thapa (c), Abdus Samad, Manjit Singh

Match Details

IR vs GOR, Matches 5 and 6, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022

Date & Time: March 29th 2022, 1 PM and 3 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores and another belter is likely to be on offer for Tuesday's games.

Today’s IR vs GOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Suman Ghimire has been in top form with the bat, scoring 68 runs in two innings so far.

Batter

Jass Singh is a hard-hitting explosive batter who can single-handedly change the course of a match.

All-rounder

Imran Khan can make a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He can hit boundaries at will and can also chip in with wickets regularly.

Bowler

Muhammad Adnan has scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 215.15 in addition to taking one wicket.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR vs GOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Suman Ghimire (IR)

Sukhwinder Singh (GOR)

Imran Khan (IR)

Rahul Vishwakarma (IR)

Jass Singh (GOR)

IR vs GOR Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)

Dream11 Team for Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11 - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suman Ghimire, Manjit Singh, Jass Singh, Jay Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Imran Khan, Rahul Vishwakarma, Fakhrul Hussain, Gurpreet Singh, Jai Prakash, Muhammad Adnan.

Captain: Suman Ghimire. Vice-captain: Sukhwinder Singh.

Dream11 Team for Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11 - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suman Ghimire, Amandeep Khokar, Manjit Singh, Jass Singh, Jay Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Imran Khan, John Zinkus, Fakhrul Hussain, Jai Prakash, Muhammad Adnan.

Captain: Jass Singh. Vice-captain: Muhammad Adnan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar