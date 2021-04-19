IR vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Portugal T10 Match - April 20th, 2021

Indian Royals will take on Miranda Dragons in Match 28 of the Portugal T10 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Tuesday.

Having met each other earlier in Match 27 of the Portugal T10 League, the two teams will be wary of the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents. Both teams will look to iron out chinks in their armor in the lead-up to the game.

In terms of recent form, the Indian Royals are fourth in the standings, having won two out of the four matches they've played thus far.

Miranda Dragons, on the other hand, have managed to win only one out of the five matches they've played so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Squads to choose from

Indian Royals

Sukhwinder Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Muhammad Saad, Dhiraj Minhas, Sourabh Sandhu, Abu Sufyan, Yogesh Sharma, Faisal Riaz, Jatinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui

Miranda Dragons

Colin Hardidge, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Lucas Hennessey, MD Nazmul Hassan, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohsin, Adrian Golding, Asif Ataur, Clive Worth, Ibrahim Mohammad, Krishan Kumar, MD Omar Faruk, Steven Waddell, Paul Stubbs, Mejbah Uddin, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Syed Asif Rabi, Greg Bullock, Tom Allan, Rob Lewes

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Royals

Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Sourabh Sandhu, Yogesh Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh(c), Manjeet Singh(wk), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Syed Ali Naqi

Miranda Dragons

Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Ibrahim Mohammad(c), Abdul Mohsin, Mejbah Uddin, Greg Bullock, Paul Stubbs, Rob Lewes(wk), Steven Waddell, Tom Allan, Krishan Kumar

Match Details

Match: Miranda Dragons vs Indian Royals, Match 28

Date and Time: April 20 at 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has something in it for the batsmen as well as the bowlers. Bowlers will have a great run throughout the match, especially during the second essay.

Records show that teams batting first have won 21 out of the 26 games played at this venue. So, the team winning the toss would want to bat first as chasing has been difficult at this ground.

Portugal T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IR vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Saad, Greg Bullock, Jaswinder Kumar, Syed Asif Rab, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Abdul Mohsin, Krishan Kumar, Ibrahim Mohammad, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqvi

Captain: Sukhwinder Singh Vice-Captain: Amandeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Syed Asif Rab, Amandeep Singh, Steven Waddell, Abdul Mohsin, Ibrahim Mohammad, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqvi, Mohammad Shakir

Captain: Abdul Mohsin Vice-Captain: Jaswinder Kumar