IR vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 10, 2021

The Indian Royals will lock horns with the Oporto Cricket Club in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Saturday. It will be the day's first of the two games between the sides.

The Indian Royals have had a dismal start to their ECS T10 Portugal campaign. They have lost both their games and find themselves languishing in the penultimate position in the points table. The Indian Royals lost both their matches against Oeiras.

Oporto Cricket Club, on the other hand, will be kicking off their ECS T10 Portugal campaign against the Indian Royals. It will also be their much-anticipated debut in T10 cricket. The Oporto Cricket Club will be hoping to begin their tournament on a winning note.

Squads to choose from

Indian Royals

Rohit Kumar (WK), Manjeet Singh, Abu Sufyan, Harmolak Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Muhammad Saad Ansari, Jasbinder Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh and Faisal Riaz.

Oporto Cricket Club

Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani (C & WK), Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon and Syed Rashid.

Probable Playing XIs

Indian Royals

Rohit Kumar (WK), Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Muhammad Saad Ansari, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh.

Oporto Cricket Club

Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Junaid Khan, Premal Rajani (C & WK), Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Neil Charles, Muhammad Ali Awan.

Match Details

Match: Indian Royals vs Oporto Cricket Club, Match 9

Date & Time: 10th April 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal.

Pitch Report

The track at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has greatly favored the bowlers. The pitch is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the teams batting first have won most of the games played here. The average first innings score at the venue is 85 runs.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (IR vs OCC)

IR vs OCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion#1: Manjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, John Rogerson, Jasbinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Junaid Khan, Ishwar Singh, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Jonathan Cooles.

Captain: Amandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Jasbinder Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion#1: Manjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, John Rogerson, Jasbinder Singh, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Ishwar Singh, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Jonathan Cooles.

Captain: Junaid Khan. Vice-captain: Jasbinder Singh.